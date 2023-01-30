NEWS WORDS: Civil War

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

Here are two words.

They have to do with a kind of war.

Listen to this expert in Washington, D.D.

Civil War

This is civil war.

We are not on the brink of civil war, we are not headed towards civil war, this is what civil war looks like.

Civil War.

Together these words mean a war between cotizens in the same country.

That is different from a war where one country invades, or attacks, another.

In the U.S., there was a civil war between the people in the North and the South.

This was in the 1860s, when Abraham Lincoln was president.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

This is civil war.

ນີ້ແມ່ນສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງ.

We are not on the brink of civil war, we are not headed towards civil war, this is what civil war looks like.

ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ໃກ້ທີ່ຈະເຮັດສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງ, ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປສູ່ສົງ ຄາມກາງເມືອງ, ແຕ່ນີ້ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນຄືສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງ.

Together these words mean a war between cotizens in the same country.

ສອງຄຳສັບນີ້ລວມກັນ ໝາຍເຖິງສົງຄາມລະຫວ່າງປະຊາຊົນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ດຽວກັນ.

That is different from a war where one country invades, or attacks, another.

ມັນແຕກຕ່າງຈາກສົງຄາມທີ່ປະເທດນຶ່ງບຸກລຸກ, ຫຼື ໂຈມຕີອີກປະເທດນຶ່ງ.

In the U.S., there was a civil war between the people in the North and the South.

ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ, ມັນແມ່ນສົງຄາມລະຫວ່າງປະຊາຊົນໃນພາກເໜືອ ແລະ ພາກໃຕ້.

This was in the 1860s, when Abraham Lincoln was president.

ນີ້ແມ່ນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຊຸມປີ 1860, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານ ເອບຣາແຮມ ລິນຄອນ ເປັນປະທານາ ທິບໍດີ.

So the next time you hear the word “Civil War,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Civil War,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີ ພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.