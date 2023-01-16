NEWS WORDS: Confine

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

Listen to U.S. Senator John McCain speaking about the Middle East crisis:

ເຊີນທ່ານຟັງສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ແມັກເຄນ ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິກິດການເຂດຕາເວັນອອກກາງ:

They will pose a direct threat to the security of the United States. I say to the critics who say do nothing and let them find it out, you cannot confine this conflict to Iraq and Syria.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ໂດຍກົງຕໍ່ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ. ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າເວົ້າຕໍ່ນັກວິຈານຜູ້ທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າບໍ່ຕ້ອງເຮັດຫຍັງ ແລະ ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າຊອກ ຮູ້ເອງ, ເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດຈຳກັດຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງນີ້ໄວ້ໃນແຕ່ ອີຣັກ ກັບ ຊີເຣຍ.

Here, the word, confine, means to keep inside, to keep from spreading.

ຢູ່ນີ້, ຄຳວ່າ, confine, ໝາຍເຖິງການຮັກສາໄວ້ພາຍໃນ, ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ມັນແຜ່ ລາມອອກໄປ.

Senator McCain was speaking in favor of the United States doing more to fight terrorism in the Middle East.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ແມັກເຄນ ໄດ້ເວົ້າໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອດຳເນີນການເພີ່ມເຕີມ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໃນເຂດຕາເວັນ ອອກກາງ.

He said the conflict cannot be contained to just two countries.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງແມ່ນບໍ່ສາມາດຈຳກັດໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນພຽງແຕ່ສອງປະ ເທດ.

So the next time you hear the word “confine,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “confine,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີ ພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.