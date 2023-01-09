NEWS WORDS: Analysts

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

Here is a story about Mexico letting private investors explore for oil.

Analyst

The Mexican government is projecting 10 to 15 billion dollars a year in investments within a few years, but analysts see technological, environmental and security problems ahead.

An analyst is an expert in a subject.

The word comes from, analysis, which means to examine something and to understand it.

Often reporters talk with analysts to help explain the news.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນ ຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.



Here is a story about Mexico letting private investors explore for oil.

ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ແມ່ນຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ປະເທດ ເມັກຊິໂກ ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ລົງທຶນ ເອກະຊົນຄົ້ນຫານໍ້າມັນ.

Analyst

The Mexican government is projecting 10 to 15 billion dollars a year in investments within a few years, but analysts see technological, environmental and security problems ahead.

ລັດຖະບານ ເມັກຊິໂກ ໄດ້ຄາດການລົງທຶນ 10 ຫາ 15 ຕື້ໂດລາຕໍ່ປີໃນການ ລົງທຶນພາຍໃນສອງສາມປີຂ້າງໜ້າ, ແຕ່ບັນດານັກລົງທຶນເຫັນບັນຫາດ້ານ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ, ສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ແລະ ຄວາມໝັ້ນໃນອະນາຄົດ.

An analyst is an expert in a subject.

Analyst ແມ່ນນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຫົວຂໍ້ ຫຼືສາຂາວິຊານຶ່ງ.

The word comes from, analysis, which means to examine something and to understand it.

ຄຳສັບດັ່ງກ່າວມາຈາກຄຳວ່າ analysis, ເຊິ່ງໝາຍເຖິງການພິຈາລະນາບາງ ຢ່າງ ແລະ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າໃຈມັນ.

Often reporters talk with analysts to help explain the news.

ບັນດານັກຂ່າວມັກຈະລົມກັບນັກວິເຄາະ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍອະທິບາຍຂ່າວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

So the next time you hear the word “analysts,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “analysts,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.