Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

This News Word sometimes carries a military meaning.

Listen:

Rank

She was the first African-American woman to achieve three-star rank in the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as being the first woman to achieve the rank of admiral in the Navy.

She also was the first African-American woman to command a naval ship.

Rank can be used several ways.

It is a title, or position, in the military, or any organization.

Some stories talk about how something is ranked.

They mean how something is rated, or how it compares to others in a group.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

This News Word sometimes carries a military meaning.

ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວບາງຄັ້ງຈະມີຄວາມໝາຍໃນທາງທະຫານ.

Listen:

ຟັງ:

Rank

ອ່ານ: Rank

She was the first African-American woman to achieve three-star rank in the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as being the first woman to achieve the rank of admiral in the Navy.

She also was the first African-American woman to command a naval ship.

ທ່ານນາງເປັນແມ່ຍິງອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍອາຟຣິກາຄົນທຳອິດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ ຍົດສາມດາວ ໃນກອງກຳລັງຕິດອາວຸດ ສະຫະລັດ, ພ້ອມກັບເປັນແມ່ຍິງຄົນ ທຳອິດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງພົນເຮືອເອກໃນກອງທັບເຮືອ. ທ່ານນາງຍັງເປັນແມ່ຍິງອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍອາຟຣິກາຄົນທຳອິດທີ່ໄດ້ບັນຊາກຳປັ່ນກອງທັບເຮືອ.

Rank can be used several ways.

ອ່ານ: Rank ສາມາດໃຊ້ໃນຫຼາຍວິທີ.

It is a title, or position, in the military, or any organization.

ມັນແມ່ນຍົດ, ຫຼື ຕຳແໜ່ງ ໃນກອງທັບ, ຫຼື ອົງການໃດນຶ່ງ.

Some stories talk about how something is ranked.

ບາງຂ່າວເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິທີທີ່ບາງສິ່ງຖືກຈັດລຳດັບແນວໃດ.

They mean how something is rated, or how it compares to others in a group.

ມັນໝາຍເຖິງບາງສິ່ງທີ່ຖືກປະເມີນ, ຫຼື ວິທີທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າປຽບທຽບກັບຄົນອື່ນໆ ຢູ່ໃນກຸ່ມ.

Now, when you hear the word “Rank,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Rank,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.