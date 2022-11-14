NEWS WORDS: IRREVERSIBLE
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”
There have been many stories on climate change and the effect it might have on our planet.
Wemight have heard this word in one of those stories:
Irreversible
Rising temperature will bring more extreme weather, food and water shortages, and irreversible changes to ecosystems that result in coral death, forest loss and species extinction.
“Irreversible” means that something that has changed cannot be corrected.
Our story talks about the harmful effects climate change, also known as global warming, might have in our world.
If there is irreversible damage to the environment, it cannot be fixed.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
There have been many stories on climate change and the effect it might have on our planet.
ມັນມີຫຼາຍຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະພາບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງ ແລະ ຜົນກະທົບທີ່ມັນອາດມີຕໍ່ໂລກຂອງພວກເຮົາ.
You might have heard this word in one of those stories:
ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຄຳສັບນີ້ໃນຂ່າວພວກນັ້ນ:
Irreversible
ອ່ານ Irreversible
Rising temperature will bring more extreme weather, food and water shortages, and irreversible changes to ecosystems that result in coral death, forest loss and species extinction.
ອຸນຫະພູມທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນຈະນຳເອົາສະພາບອາກາດທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ, ການຂາດແຄນອາຫານ ແລະ ນ້ຳມາສູ່ພວກເຮົາຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດນຳກັບຄືນມາໄດ້ຕໍ່ລະບົບນິເວດທີ່ສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ປະກາລັງຕາຍ, ສູນເສຍປ່າໄມ້ ແລະ ການສູນພັນຂອງສາຍພັນຕ່າງໆ.
“Irreversible” means that something that has changed cannot be corrected.
ອ່ານ “Irreversible” ໝາຍເຖິງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງແລະບໍ່ສາມາດແກ້ໄຂໄດ້.
Our story talks about the harmful effects climate change, also known as global warming, might have in our world.
ຂ່າວຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອັນຕະລາຍຂອງຜົນກະທົບຂອງສະພາບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງ, ເຊິ່ງຮູ້ອີກຢ່າງນຶ່ງວ່າ ໂລກຮ້ອນ, ອາດມີເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນໂລກຂອງພວກເຮົາ.
If there is irreversible damage to the environment, it cannot be fixed.
ຖ້າມັນມີຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຕໍ່ສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດນຳກັບຄືນມາໄດ້, ມັນຈະບໍ່ສາມາດຖືກແກ້ໄຂໄດ້.
Now when you hear the word “Irreversible” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.
ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Irreversible” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.