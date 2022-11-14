NEWS WORDS: IRREVERSIBLE

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”

There have been many stories on climate change and the effect it might have on our planet.

Wemight have heard this word in one of those stories:

Irreversible

Rising temperature will bring more extreme weather, food and water shortages, and irreversible changes to ecosystems that result in coral death, forest loss and species extinction.

“Irreversible” means that something that has changed cannot be corrected.

Our story talks about the harmful effects climate change, also known as global warming, might have in our world.

If there is irreversible damage to the environment, it cannot be fixed.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

There have been many stories on climate change and the effect it might have on our planet.

ມັນ​ມີຫຼາຍ​ຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ ແລະ ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ອາດ​ມີ​ຕໍ່​ໂລກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.

You might have heard this word in one of those stories:

ທ່ານ​ອາດ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ນີ້​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ​ພວກ​ນັ້ນ:

Irreversible

ອ່ານ Irreversible

Rising temperature will bring more extreme weather, food and water shortages, and irreversible changes to ecosystems that result in coral death, forest loss and species extinction.

ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ, ​ການ​ຂາດ​ແຄນອາ​ຫານ ແລະ ນ້ຳ​ມາ​ສູ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ, ແລະ ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ນຳ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ຕໍ່​ລະ​ບົບ​ນິ​ເວດ​ທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ກາ​ລັງ​ຕາຍ, ສູນ​ເສຍ​ປ່າ​ໄມ້ ແລະ ການ​ສູນ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ສາຍ​ພັນ​ຕ່າງໆ.

“Irreversible” means that something that has changed cannot be corrected.

ອ່ານ “Irreversible” ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ແລະ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ໄດ້.

Our story talks about the harmful effects climate change, also known as global warming, might have in our world.

ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ຂອງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ, ເຊິ່ງ​ຮູ້​ອີກ​ຢ່າງ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ ໂລກ​ຮ້ອ​ນ, ອາດ​ມີ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ໂລກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.

If there is irreversible damage to the environment, it cannot be fixed.

ຖ້າ​ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຕໍ່​ສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດນຳ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ໄດ້, ມັນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຖືກແກ້​ໄຂ​ໄດ້.​

Now when you hear the word “Irreversible” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Irreversible” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.