NEWS WORDS: Consensus
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.
When you hear the word “consensus” in a news story, what does it mean?
Consensus
The authors came to a consensus.
‘No region is left untouched,’ say climate analyst Kelly Levin of the World Resourses Institute, speaking to us by Skype.
“Consensus” means to agree, or to share, the same opinion about something.
In our story, the authors agreed on the same information.
The scientists reached a consensus, or agreed, with climate change is a major problem.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
When you hear the word “consensus” in a news story, what does it mean?
ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳສັບ “consensus” ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ, ມັນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ?
ອ່ານ Consensus
The authors came to a consensus.
ບັນດາຜູ້ຮຽບຮຽງໄດ້ເຫັນພ້ອມກັນຢ່າງເປັນເອກະສັນ.
‘No region is left untouched,’ say climate analyst Kelly Levin of the World Resourses Institute, speaking to us by Skype.
“ບໍ່ມີພາກພື້ນໃດທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກກະທົບ,” ກ່າວໂດຍນັກວິເຄາະ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະພາບອາກາດ ທ່ານນາງ ແຄລລີ ເລວິນ, ຈາກສະຖາບັນແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນໂລກ, ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວກັບພວກເຮົາຜ່ານທາງ Skype.
“Consensus” means to agree, or to share, the same opinion about something.
ອ່ານ “Consensus” ໝາຍເຖິງການເຫັນພ້ອມ, ຫຼື ມີຄວາມຄິດເຫັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບາງຢ່າງຄືກັນ.
In our story, the authors agreed on the same information.
ໃນຂ່າວຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ບັນດາຜູ້ຮຽບຮຽງເອກະສານໄດ້ເຫັນພ້ອມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຂໍມູນດຽວກັນ.
The scientists reached a consensus, or agreed, with climate change is a major problem.
ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດໄດ້ບັນລຸຄວາມເຫັນພ້ອມຢ່າງເປັນເອກະສັນ, ຫຼື ຕົກລົງກັນ, ວ່າສະພາບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງແມ່ນບັນຫາທີ່ສຳຄັນ.
Now, when you hear the word “consensus,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.
ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “consensus,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.