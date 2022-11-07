NEWS WORDS: Consensus

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

When you hear the word “consensus” in a news story, what does it mean?

Consensus

The authors came to a consensus.

‘No region is left untouched,’ say climate analyst Kelly Levin of the World Resourses Institute, speaking to us by Skype.

“Consensus” means to agree, or to share, the same opinion about something.

In our story, the authors agreed on the same information.

The scientists reached a consensus, or agreed, with climate change is a major problem.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

ເວ​ລາ​ທ່າ​ນ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ “consensus” ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ, ມັນ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ຫຍັງ?

ອ່ານ Consensus

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຮຽບ​ຮຽງ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ເອ​ກະ​ສັນ.

‘No region is left untouched,’ say climate analyst Kelly Levin of the World Resourses Institute, speaking to us by Skype.

“ບໍ່​ມີ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ໃດ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ກະ​ທົບ,” ກ່າວ​ໂດຍ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຄ​ລ​ລີ ເລ​ວິນ, ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ແຫຼ່ງ​ຊັບ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ໂລກ, ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ Skype.

“Consensus” means to agree, or to share, the same opinion about something.

ອ່ານ “Consensus” ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ, ຫຼື ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ເຫັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ຄື​ກັນ.

In our story, the authors agreed on the same information.

ໃນ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ, ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຮຽບ​ຮຽງ​ເອ​ກະ​ສານ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຂໍ​ມູນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ.

The scientists reached a consensus, or agreed, with climate change is a major problem.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ເອ​ກະ​ສັນ, ຫຼື ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນ, ວ່າ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ແມ່ນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ.

Now, when you hear the word “consensus,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “consensus,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.