News Word: Critical
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”
Listen to this report about the Ebola virus in Africa.
The speaker is American Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
She is talking about two African leaders who could not come to Washington for talks.
“We understand what they are doing and why they had to make the tough decision not to come to Washington, but to stay at home and address this critical problem.”
The word “critical” has several different meanings.
In our story, critical means very serious or important.
Critical can also mean a turning point for something.
For example, a battle could be a critical point in war, when one side takes the lead.
Now, when you hear the word “biofuel,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາ ສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
Listen to this report about the Ebola virus in Africa.
ເຊີນທ່ານຟັງຂ່າວນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໄວຣັສອີໂບລາໃນທະວີບ ອາຟຣິກາ.
The speaker is American Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
ຜູ້ບັນຍາຍແມ່ນເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ອາເມຣິກັນ ທ່ານນາງ ລິນດາ
ທອມມາສ ກຣີນຟີລ.
She is talking about two African leaders who could not come to Washington for talks.
ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບຜູ້ນຳ ອາຟຣິກັນ ສອງທ່ານຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດເດີນທາງມາ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ສຳລັບການເຈລະຈາ.
“We understand what they are doing and why they had to make the tough decision not to come to Washington, but to stay at home and address this critical problem.”
“ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງເຮັດ ແລະ ເປັນຫຍັງເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ທຳການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກເພື່ອບໍ່ມາ ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ແຕ່ເພື່ອຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ແລະ ແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທີ່ສຳຄັນນີ້.”
The word “critical” has several different meanings.
ຄຳສັບ “Critical” ມີຫຼາຍຄວາມໝາຍຕ່າງກັນ.
In our story, critical means very serious or important.
Critical can also mean a turning point for something.
For example, a battle could be a critical point in war, when one side takes the lead.
ໃນຂ່າວຂອງເຮົາ, Critical ແປວ່າຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍ ຫຼື ສຳຄັນ.
ອ່ານ: Critical ຍັງສາມາດແປວ່າຈຸດພິກຜັນສຳລັບບາງຢ່າງ.
ຍົກຕົວຢ່າງ, ການຕໍ່ສູ້ອາດເປັນຈຸດພິກຜັນໃນສົງຄາມ, ເວລາທີ່ຝ່າຍນຶ່ງໄດ້ທຳການນຳໜ້າ.
Now, when you hear the word “Critical” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.
ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Critical,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.