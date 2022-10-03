News Word: Critical

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”

Listen to this report about the Ebola virus in Africa.

The speaker is American Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

She is talking about two African leaders who could not come to Washington for talks.

“We understand what they are doing and why they had to make the tough decision not to come to Washington, but to stay at home and address this critical problem.”

The word “critical” has several different meanings.

In our story, critical means very serious or important.

Critical can also mean a turning point for something.

For example, a battle could be a critical point in war, when one side takes the lead.

Now, when you hear the word “biofuel,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາ ສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

Listen to this report about the Ebola virus in Africa.

ເຊີນ​ທ່ານ​ຟັງ​ຂ່າວນີ້ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ອີ​ໂບ​ລາ​ໃນ​ທະ​ວີບ ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ.

The speaker is American Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຍາຍ​ແມ່ນ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ລິນ​ດາ

ທອມ​ມ​າ​ສ ກ​ຣີນ​ຟີ​ລ.

She is talking about two African leaders who could not come to Washington for talks.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ນຳ ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກັນ ສອງ​ທ່ານ​ຜູ້​ທີ່ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ມາ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ.

“We understand what they are doing and why they had to make the tough decision not to come to Washington, but to stay at home and address this critical problem.”

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ ແລະ ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ເພື່ອບໍ່​ມາ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ, ແຕ່​ເພື່ອ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ນີ້.”

The word “critical” has several different meanings.

ຄຳ​ສັບ “Critical” ມີຫຼາຍ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ.

In our story, critical means very serious or important.

Critical can also mean a turning point for something.

For example, a battle could be a critical point in war, when one side takes the lead.

ໃນ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ເຮົາ, Critical ແປ​ວ່າ​ຮ້​າຍ​ແຮງຫຼາຍ ຫຼື ສຳ​ຄັນ.

ອ່ານ: Critical ຍັງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ແປ​ວ່າ​ຈຸດ​ພິກ​ຜັນສຳ​ລັບ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ.

ຍົກ​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ, ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ພິກ​ຜັນ​ໃນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ, ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຝ່າຍ​ນຶ່ງໄດ້​ທຳ​ການນຳ​ໜ້າ.

Now, when you hear the word “Critical” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Critical,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.