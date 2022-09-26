NEWS WORDS: Biofuel
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”
When you hear or read stories about “green technology,” you might hear this word:
Biofuel
Listen for the word “biofuel” in this story about turning trash, or waste, into energy:
“What we’re doing is taking that was originally headed for a landfill, half of this material is going to be processed for the conversion of biofuel such as ethanol.”
“Biofuel” is fuel made from plant material or animal waste.
“biofuel” ຫຼື ເຊື້ອໄຟຊີວະພາບ ເຮັດມາຈາກວັດຖຸທີ່ເປັນພືດ ຫຼື ຂອງເສຍສັດ.
Ethanol is a biofuel made from corn and other plants.
In the United States, ethanol is mixed with gasoline and used to run cars.
Now, when you hear the word “biofuel,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
When you hear or read stories about “green technology,” you might hear this word:
Biofuel
ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນ ຫຼື ອ່ານຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ “ເທັກໂນໂລຈີສີຂຽວ,” ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຄຳສັບນີ້: Biofuel
Listen for the word “biofuel” in this story about turning trash, or waste, into energy:
ໃຫ້ທ່ານຟັງຫາຄຳສັບ “biofuel” ໃນຂ່າວນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຫັນປ່ຽນຂີ່ເຫຍື້ອ ຫຼື ຂອງເສຍ, ມາເປັນພະລັງງານ:
“What we’re doing is taking that was originally headed for a landfill, half of this material is going to be processed for the conversion of biofuel such as ethanol.”
ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຮັດກໍແມ່ນເອົາສິ່ງທີ່ດັ້ງເດີມແລ້ວຈະມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປບ່ອນກຳຈັດຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອ, ເຊິ່ງເຄິ່ງຂອງວັດຖຸທີ່ວ່ານີ້ຈະຖືກນຳໄປຜ່ານຂະບວນການສຳລັບການຫັນປ່ຽນເປັນເຊື້ອໄຟຊີວະພາບເຊັ່ນ ເອຕານອລ໌.
“Biofuel” is fuel made from plant material or animal waste.
ອ່ານ: “biofuel” ຫຼື ເຊື້ອໄຟຊີວະພາບ ເຮັດມາຈາກວັດຖຸທີ່ເປັນພືດ ຫຼື ຂອງເສຍສັດ.
Ethanol is a biofuel made from corn and other plants.
ເອຕານອລ໌ ແມ່ນເຊື້ອໄຟຊີວະພາບທີ່ເຮັດຈາກສາລີ ຫຼື ພືດອື່ນໆ.
In the United States, ethanol is mixed with gasoline and used to run cars.
ຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ, ເອຕານອລ໌ ແມ່ນຖືກປະສົບກັບນ້ຳມັນແອັດຊັງ ແລະ ຖືກໃຊ້ເພື່ອແລ່ນລົດ.
Now, when you hear the word “biofuel,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.
ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “biofuel,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.