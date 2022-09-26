NEWS WORDS: Biofuel

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”

When you hear or read stories about “green technology,” you might hear this word:

Biofuel

Listen for the word “biofuel” in this story about turning trash, or waste, into energy:

“What we’re doing is taking that was originally headed for a landfill, half of this material is going to be processed for the conversion of biofuel such as ethanol.”

“Biofuel” is fuel made from plant material or animal waste.

Ethanol is a biofuel made from corn and other plants.

In the United States, ethanol is mixed with gasoline and used to run cars.

Now, when you hear the word “biofuel,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

When you hear or read stories about “green technology,” you might hear this word:

Biofuel

ເວ​ລາ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ ຫຼື ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ “ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ສີ​ຂຽວ,” ທ່ານ​ອາດ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ນີ້: Biofuel

Listen for the word “biofuel” in this story about turning trash, or waste, into energy:

ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ຟັງ​ຫາ​ຄຳ​ສັບ “biofuel” ໃນ​ຂ່າວນີ້ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນ​ຂີ່​ເຫຍື້ອ ຫຼື ຂອງ​ເສຍ, ມາ​ເປັນ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ:

“What we’re doing is taking that was originally headed for a landfill, half of this material is going to be processed for the conversion of biofuel such as ethanol.”

ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ເອົາ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ດັ້ງ​ເດີມ​ແລ້ວ​ຈະ​ມຸ່ງ​ໜ້າ​ໄປບ່ອນ​ກຳ​ຈັດ​ຂີ້​ເຫຍື້ອ, ເຊິ່ງ​ເຄິ່ງ​ຂອງວັດ​ຖຸ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ຜ່ານ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນ​ເປັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ຊີ​ວະ​ພາບ​ເຊັ່ນ ເອ​ຕານອ​ລ໌.

“Biofuel” is fuel made from plant material or animal waste.

ອ່ານ: “biofuel” ຫຼື ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ຊີ​ວະ​ພາບ ເຮັດ​ມາ​ຈາກວັດ​ຖຸ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພືດ ຫຼື ຂອງ​ເສຍ​ສັດ.

Ethanol is a biofuel made from corn and other plants.

ເອ​ຕາ​ນອ​ລ໌ ແມ່ນ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ຊີ​ວະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ຈາກ​ສາ​ລີ ຫຼື ພືດ​ອື່ນໆ.

In the United States, ethanol is mixed with gasoline and used to run cars.

ຢູ່​ໃນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ເອ​ຕານອ​ລ໌ ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ແອັດ​ຊັງ ແລະ ຖືກ​ໃຊ້​ເພື່ອ​ແລ່ນ​ລົດ.

Now, when you hear the word “biofuel,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “biofuel,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.