NEWS WORDS: Sectarian

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

This is a word you often hear in stories about violence or war.

Here is White House spokesman Jay Carney talking about whether more U.S. troops could stop the violence in Iraq:

There was sectarian conflict, violent sectarian conflict in Iraq when there were 150,000 U.S. troops on the ground there.

“Sectarian” means something to do with groups, or sects.

Sectarian violence is when different groups fight each oter or against a government.

Sects can be based on religious, ethnics, or cultural beliefs.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

ນີ້ແມ່ນຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານມັກໄດ້ຍິນໃນຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຫຼື ສົງຄາມ.

ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ແມ່ນໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານ ເຈ ຄານີ ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ກອງທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະສາມາດຢຸດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນ ອີຣັກ ໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່:

ມັນມີຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງການແບ່ງພັກພວກ, ການຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງການແບ່ງແຍກ ພັກພວກທີ່ໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນ ອີຣັກ, ເວລາທີ່ມັນມີກອງທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ 150,000 ຄົນຢູ່ພື້ນດິນຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ອ່ານ: “Sectarian” ໝາຍເຖິງສິ່ງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຂ້ອງກັບ ກຸ່ມ, ຫຼື ນິກາຍ ຫຼື ພັກພວກ.

ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງການແບ່ງແຍກພັກພວກ ແມ່ນເວລາທີ່ກຸ່ມທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນ ຫຼື ຕໍ່ກັບລັດຖະບານນຶ່ງ.

ກຸ່ມຕ່າງໆ ສາມາດອີງໃສ່ທາງສາສະໜາ, ຊົນເຜົ່າ ຫຼື ຄວາມເຊື່ອດ້ານວັດ ທະນະທຳ.

Now the next time you hear the word “Sectarian,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Sectarian,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີ ພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.