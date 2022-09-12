Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

Listen to this story for the word that means “a government:”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “historic mistake.”

So Israel is not bound by this agreement. We cannot and will not allow a regime that calls for destruction of Israel to obtain the means to achieve this goal.

“Regime” is another word for government.

Usually, it has a negative meaning.

Regimes can be like dictatorships because often they allow few freedoms.

In our news story, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu criticizes Iran’s government when he calls it a regime.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

ໃຫ້ທ່ານຟັງຂ່າວນີ້ສຳລັບຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ “ລັດຖະບານ.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “historic mistake.”

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອິສຣາແອລ ທ່ານ ເບັນຈາມິນ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ ເອີ້ນມັນວ່າ “ຄວາມຜິດພາດຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດ.”

So Israel is not bound by this agreement. We cannot and will not allow a regime that calls for destruction of Israel to obtain the means to achieve this goal.

ສະນັ້ນ ອິສຣາແອລ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຜູກມັດໂດຍຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນນີ້. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດ ແລະ ຈະບໍ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ລະບອບການປົກຄອງນຶ່ງທີ່ີຮຽກຮ້ອງສຳລັບການ ທຳລາຍ ອິສຣາມ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍນີ້.

“Regime” is another word for government.

ອ່ານ “Regime” ແມ່ນອີກຄຳສັບນຶ່ງສຳລັບ ລັດຖະບານ.

Usually, it has a negative meaning.

ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ, ມັນມີຄວາມໝາຍທີ່ເປັນແງ່ລົບ.

Regimes can be like dictatorships because often they allow few freedoms.

ລະບອບການປົກຄອງສາມາດເປັນຄືລະບອບຜະເດັດການ ເພາະວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມອິດສະຫຼະເສລີຫຼາຍ.

In our news story, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu criticizes Iran’s government when he calls it a regime.

ໃນຂ່າວຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອິສຣາແອລ ທ່ານ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ ໄດ້ຕຳໜິວິຈານລັດຖະບານຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເອີ້ນເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າລະ ບອບການປົກຄອງ.

Now, when you hear the word “Regime,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Regime,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.