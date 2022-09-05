NEWS WORDS: Startup

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

This is a word you might have heard in a business story:

ນີ້ແມ່ນຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນໃນຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ທຸລະກິດ:

Last holiday season, it was Macy’s and Best Buy retailers promising delivery in one hour with a new service call eBay Now.

ໃນລະດູການພັກຜ່ອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ມັນແມ່ນຮ້ານຂາຍຍ່ອຍຊື່ວ່າ Macy’s ແລະ Best Buy ທີ່ໄດ້ສັນຍາການສົ່ງເຄື່ອງພາຍໃນນຶ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງດ້ວຍການບໍລິການ ໃໝ່ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ eBay Now.

A year later, eBay’s expanded the service and competitors are cropping up. The latest a San Francisco startup called Six Doors.

ນຶ່ງປີຕໍ່ມາ, ບໍລິສັດ eBay ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍການບໍລິການ ແລະ ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຳນວນຫຼຍາກໍໄດ້ປາກົດຂຶ້ນ. ຫຼ້າສຸດແມ່ນບໍລິສັດໃໝ່ຈາກເມືອງ ແຊນ ແຟຣນຊິສໂກ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ Six Doors.

“Startup” means to set something in motion.

ອ່ານ: “Startup” ໝາຍເຖິງການເລີ່ມເຄື່ອນໄຫວບາງຢ່າງ.

It often is used in business stories about new companies.

ມັນມັກຖືກໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບໍລິສັດໃໝ່.

A business that is just beginning and trying to establish itself is a startup.

ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນທຸລະກິດທີ່ຫາກໍ່ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະສ້າງຕັ້ງຕົນເອງ ເປັນບໍລິສັດໃໝ່.

Now, when you hear the word “Startup,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Startup,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້

