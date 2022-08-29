Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”

You might have heard this word used in a story about relations between two countries:

Mr. Karzai has set new conditions and want to delay sign the accord until after next year’s elections, prompting U.ZS. threats of complete withdrawal.

In this story, the word “accord” means an official agreement, or treaty, between the two countries – the United States and Afghanistan.

Sometimes, the word “accord” means to give something to a person or group of people.

For example, the U.S. Constitution accords the president the right to conduct foreign policy.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

You might have heard this word used in a story about relations between two countries:

ທ່ານອາດຈະໄດ້ຍິນຄຳສັບນີ້ທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງ ສອງປະເທດ:

Mr. Karzai has set new conditions and want to delay sign the accord until after next year’s elections, prompting U.S. threats of complete withdrawal.

ທ່ານ ຄາໄຊ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງເງື່ອນໄຂໃໝ່ ແລະ ຢາກເລື່ອນການເຊັນສັນຍາອອກໄປ ຈົນຮອດຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງປີໜ້າ, ກໍ່ໃຫ້ ສະຫະລັດ ຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ຈະຖອນໂຕອອກຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ.

In this story, the word “accord” means an official agreement, or treaty, between the two countries – the United States and Afghanistan.

ໃນຂ່າວເລື່ອງນີ້, ຄຳວ່າ “accord” ໝາຍເຖິງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ, ຫຼື ສົນທິສັນຍາ, ລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດຄື ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ອັຟການິສຖານ.

Sometimes, the word “accord” means to give something to a person or group of people.

ບາງຄັ້ງ, ຄຳວ່າ “accord” ໝາຍເຖິງການມອບບາງຢ່າງໃຫ້ຄົນໃດຄົນນຶ່ງ ຫຼື ກຸ່ມຄົນ.

For example, the U.S. Constitution accords the president the right to conduct foreign policy.

ຍົກຕົວຢ່າງ, ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ສະຫະລັດ ມອບສິດໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເປັນຜູ້ດຳເນີນນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງປະເທດ.

So the next time you hear the word “accord,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ສະນັ້ນ, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “accord” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.