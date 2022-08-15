NEWS WORDS: Obamacare

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

This word has to do with health care in the United States.

John Boehner, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, does not like President Barack Obama’s health care reforms.

Why did the president mislead the American people when he promised they could keep their health care plan?

Why is Obamacare forcing Americans to lose access to the doctors they like?

The Affordable Care Act, often called “Obamacare,” is the president’s program to provide health care for americans.

Despite early problems with the program’s website, the White House hopes that many Americans will use Obamacare to get health care.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

This word has to do with health care in the United States.

ຄຳສັບນີ້ແມ່ນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການເບິ່ງແຍງສຸຂະພາບໃນ ສະຫະລັດ.

John Boehner, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, does not like President Barack Obama’s health care reforms.

ທ່ານ ຈອນ ເບນເນີ, ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ, ແມ່ນບໍ່ມັກການປະຕິຮູບປະກັນ ສຸຂະພາບຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ.

Why did the president mislead the American people when he promised they could keep their health care plan?

ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຫຼອກລວງປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ສັນຍາວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດຮັກສາແຜນປະກັນສຸຂະພາບຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄວ້?

Why is Obamacare forcing Americans to lose access to the doctors they like?

ເປັນຫຍັງປະກັນສຸຂະພາບ Obamacare ຈຶ່ງບັງຄັບປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໃຫ້ສູນເສຍການເຂົ້າຫາແພດໝໍທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າມັກ?

The Affordable Care Act, often called “Obamacare,” is the president’s program to provide health care for americans.

ກົດໝາຍປະກັນສຸຂະພາບລາຄາຖືກ, ທີ່ມັນຈະເອີ້ນວ່າ “Obamacare” ແມ່ນ ໂຄງການຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເພື່ອສະໜອງປະກັນສຸຂະພາບໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ.

Despite early problems with the program’s website, the White House hopes that many Americans will use Obamacare to get health care.

ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີບັນຫາໃນຕອນຕົ້ນໆກັບເວັບໄຊ້ຂອງໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວ, ທຳນຽບຂາວຫວັງວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນຫຼາຍຄົນ ຈະໃຊ້ Obamacare ເພື່ອປິ່ນປົວສຸຂະພາບ.

Now, when you hear the word “Obamacare,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Obamacare,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.