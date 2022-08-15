NEWS WORDS: Chemical Weapons

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”

Chemical Weapons.

These are weapons that produce poisonous smoke or gas, or liquid that can burn the Chemical Weapons can hurt or kill the people who come in contact with them.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

Here is a phrase about something that is very dangerous.

ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ແມ່ນປະໂຫຍກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບາງສິ່ງທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍຫຼາຍ.

The story is about how Americans were preparing to get rid of dangerous weapons in Syria.

ຂ່າວນັ້ນແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິທີທີ່ ອາເມຣິກາ ກະກຽມທີ່ຈະທຳລາຍອາວຸດ ທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍໃນປະເທດ ຊີເຣຍ.

What we’ll do is convert materials that are chemical weapons themselves or precursors for chemical weapons. Well change them chemically into compounds that are no longer usable for that.

ພວກເຮົາຈະປ່ຽນວັດຖຸທີ່ເປັນອາວຸດເຄມີເອງ ຫຼື ຕົວນຳສຳລັບອາວຸດເຄມີ. ພວກເຮົາຈະປ່ຽນມັນດ້ວຍເຄມີໃຫ້ເປັນສານປະກອບທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໃຊ້ມັນເປັນອາວຸດໄດ້ອີກຕໍ່ໄປ.

Chemical Weapons.

ອ່ານ: Chemical Weapons.

These are weapons that produce poisonous smoke or gas, or liquid that can burn the skin.

ສິ່ງທີ່ວ່ານີ້ແມ່ນອາວຸດທີ່ຜະລິດຄວັນ ຫຼື ອາຍແກັສພິດ, ຫຼື ຂອງແຫຼວທີ່ສາມາດໄໝ້ຜິວໜັງໄດ້.

Chemical Weapons can hurt or kill the people who come in contact with them.

ອາວຸດເຄມີ ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ສຳພັດມັນບາດເຈັບ ຫຼື ຕາຍໄດ້.

So the next time you hear the word “Chemical Weapons,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ສະນັ້ນ, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Chemical Weapons,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.