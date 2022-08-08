NEWS WORDS: Legislation

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”

Listen to this news story about an immigration reform bill being considered by the U.S. Senate:

So we are very pleased to see that the bipartisan legislation also includes many measures and the resources necessary to achieve the successful integration of immigrants into American society.

“Lesgislation” is a word you often hear when people talk about politics.

It is a law that is passed by a legislative body, like the U.S. Congress.

Sometimes there is intense debate be legislation becomes a law.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

Listen to this news story about an immigration reform bill being considered by the U.S. Senate:

ເຊີນທ່ານຟັງຂ່າວນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະຕິຮູບຮ່າງກົດໝາຍຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຖືກພິຈາລະນາໂດຍສະພາສູງ ສະຫະລັດ:

So we are very pleased to see that the bipartisan legislation also includes many measures and the resources necessary to achieve the successful integration of immigrants into American society.

ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຍິນດີຫຼາຍທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍນິຕິບັນຍັດຂອງສອງ ພັກການເມືອງ ຍັງລວມມີຫຼາຍມາດຕະການ ແລະ ແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນ ທີ່ຈຳເປັນ ເພື່ອບັນລຸການລວມເອົາຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງເຂົ້າໃນສັງຄົມ ອາເມຣິກາ ຢ່າງປະສົບຄວາມສຳເລັດ.

“Lesgislation” is a word you often hear when people talk about politics.

ອ່ານ:​ “Lesgislation” ແມ່ນຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານມັກໄດ້ຍິນ ເວລາທີ່ຄົນເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເມືອງ.

It is a law that is passed by a legislative body, like the U.S. Congress.

ມັນແມ່ນກົດໝາຍທີ່ຖືກຮັບຜ່ານໂດຍສະຖານນິຕິບັນຍັດ, ຄືລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ.

Sometimes there is intense debate before legislation becomes a law.

ບາງຄັ້ງມັນກໍມີການໂຕ້ຖຽງທີ່ດຸເດືອດ ກ່ອນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍນິຕິບັນຍັດ ຈະກາຍເປັນກົດໝາຍ.

So the next time you hear the word “Legislation,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ສະນັ້ນ, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Legislation,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.