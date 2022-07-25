Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words you hear in the news.

Listen to this U.S. political expert.

He is talking about mistakes conservative Republicans made in 2013 during the Virginia state governor’s race.

They were seen as being irresponsible, as willing to endanger the country’s present and future because of rigid ideology. That doesn’t sell America. Were a very pragmatic country.

Pragmatic

This word means to be reasonable.

In our story, the professor means that Americans would rather be realistic than support political ideas that might not work.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນໃນຂ່າວ.

ກListen to this U.S. political expert.

ເຊີນທ່ານໄປຟັງນັກຊ່ຽວຊານການເມືອງ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນີ້ເວົ້າ.

He is talking about mistakes conservative Republicans made in 2013 during the Virginia state governor’s race.

ລາວໄດ້ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຜິດພາດທີ່ພັກຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃນປີ 2013 ໃນລະຫວ່າງການແຂ່ງຂັນເລືອກຕັ້ງຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ເວີຈິເນຍ.

They were seen as being irresponsible, as willing to endanger the country’s present and future because of rigid ideology. That doesn’t sell America. We’re a very pragmatic country.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກພິຈາລະນາວ່າຂາດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ, ວ່າມີຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່ຈະສ້າງອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ເວລາໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ແລະ ອະນາຄົດຂອງປະເທດ ຍ້ອນອຸດົມການທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດ. ນັ້ນບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນການສົ່ງເສີມ ອາເມຣິກາ. ພວກເຮົາເປັນປະເທດທີ່ເນັ້ນພາກປະຕິບັດ.

Pragmatic

This word means to be reasonable.

ຄຳສັບນີ້ແປວ່າ ພາກປະຕິບັດ ຫຼື ໃນທາງປະຕິບັດ.

In our story, the professor means that Americans would rather be realistic than support political ideas that might not work.

ໃນຂ່າວຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ອາຈານຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວໝາຍເຖິງ ປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນ ຈະຄຳນຶງເຖິງການປະຕິບັດຕົວຈິງ ແທນທີ່ຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນຄວາມຄິດທາງການເມືອງທີ່ອາດໃຊ້ບໍ່ໄດ້ຜົນ.

Now, the next time you hear “pragmatic,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “pragmatic” “ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.