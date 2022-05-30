NEWS WORDS: FISCO

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

Listen to this story about how U.S. lawmakers voted to avoid government default:

They say it is only a temporary delay and does not fixt the underlying problem of a growing fiscal deficit with a combination of taxes and spending cuts.

The word “fiscal” has to do with money.

It refers to the budget policies of business and governments.

Our news story is about the U.S. fiscal policy.

It is about how money is raised through taxes, and how the money is spent.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

ເຊີນທ່ານຟັງຂ່າວນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິທີທີ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ເພື່ອຫຼີກລ່ຽງການບໍ່ສາມາດຈ່າຍໜີ້ສິນຕາມກຳນົດຂອງລັດຖະບານ:

They say it is only a temporary delay and does not fix the underlying problem of a growing fiscal deficit with a combination of taxes and spending cuts.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າມັນແມ່ນພຽງການເລື່ອນເວລາຊົ່ວຄາວ ແລະ ຈະບໍ່ແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທີ່ມີຢູ່ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຂາດດຸນງົບປະມານ ດ້ວຍການປະສົມປະສານຂອງພາສີ ແລະ ການຕັດຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ.

The word “fiscal” has to do with money.

ຄຳວ່າ “fiscal” ແມ່ນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບເງິນ.

It refers to the budget policies of business and governments.

ມັນໝາຍເຖິງນະໂຍບາຍງົບປະມານຂອງທຸລະກິດ ແລະ ລັດຖະບານ.

Our news story is about the U.S. fiscal policy.

ຂ່າວຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບ ນະໂຍບາຍງົບປະມານຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ.

It is about how money is raised through taxes, and how the money is spent.

ມັນກ່ຽວກັບວິທີທີ່ເງິນຖືກຫາມາໄດ້ຜ່ານການເກັບພາສີ, ແລະ ວິທີທີ່ເງິນຖືກໃຊ້.

Now, when you hear the word “partisan,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Fiscal,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.