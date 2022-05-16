NEWS WORDS: SANCTIONS

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

Listen to this story about the confirmation vote for Janet Yellen to head the U.S. central bank:

Analysts expect an easy confirmation by the democratic controlled Senate with help from moderate Republicans.

But given the sharp partisan divided in Congress, economists say Yellen’s biggest challenges are yet to come.

What word means to take one side?

Partisan.

A partisan is a strong supporter of a political party, an idea, a cause, or a person.

In the U.S. Congress, politicians with partisan views have been unable to agree on important issues.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

Listen to this story about the confirmation vote for Janet Yellen to head the U.S. central bank:

ເຊີນທ່ານຟັງຂ່າວນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຢັ້ງຢືນຕຳແໜ່ງສຳລັບທ່ານນາງ ຈາເນັດ ແຢລເລັນ ເພື່ອເປັນຫົວໜ້າທະນາຄານກາງ ສະຫະລັດ:

Analysts expect an easy confirmation by the democratic controlled Senate with help from moderate Republicans.

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະຄາດວ່າຈະມີການຢັ້ງຢືນຕຳແໜ່ງທີ່ງ່າຍດາຍໂດຍສະພາສູງທີ່ຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທີ່ມີແນວທາງປານກາງ.

But given the sharp partisan divided in Congress, economists say Yellen’s biggest challenges are yet to come.

ຍ້ອນການແຕກແຍກຂອງພັກການເມືອງຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງໃນລັດຖະສະພາ, ບັນດານັກເສດຖະກິດກ່າວວ່າ ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງທ່ານນາງ ແຢລເລັນ ແມ່ນຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນອະນາຄົດ.

What word means to take one side?

ມັນແມ່ນຄຳສັບຫຍັງທີ່ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າການເຂົ້າຂ້າງຝ່າຍນຶ່ງ?

Partisan.

ອ່ານ: Partisan.

A partisan is a strong supporter of a political party, an idea, a cause, or a person.

Partisan ແມ່ນຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນພັກການເມືອງນຶ່ງ, ແນວຄວາມຄິດ, ກົດເກນ ຫຼື ຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງ.

In the U.S. Congress, politicians with partisan views have been unable to agree on important issues.

ໃນລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ, ບັນດານັກການເມືອງທີ່ມີທັດສະນະຄະຕິຕໍ່ພັກການເມືອງດຽວ ແມ່ນບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຕົກລົງເຫັນດີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາທີ່ສຳຄັນຕ່າງໆ.

So the next time you hear the word “partisan,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Sanctions,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.