NEWS WORDS: Paparazzi

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

This word has to do with photographs and the people who take them:

Depending on the celebrity, paparazzi can earn a few dollars, or occasionally thousands, for a photo.

For Giles, it’s all in a day’s work, when your job is shooting the stars.

“Paparazzi” are the photographers who chase famous people to take pictures of them for magazines and other publications.

They are criticized for interfering with the privacy of famous people.

But paparazzi claim they only are taking pictures that people want to see.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

This word has to do with photographs and the people who take them:

ຄຳສັບນີ້ແມ່ນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບຮູບພາບ ແລະ ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ຖ່າຍມັນ:

Depending on the celebrity, paparazzi can earn a few dollars, or occocasionally thousands, for a photo.

ມັນຂຶ້ນກັບຜູ້ມີຊື່ສຽງ, ປາປາຣາຊີ ສາມາດຫາເງິນໄດ້ສອງສາມໂດລາ ຫຼື ບາງຄັ້ງບາງຄາວຫຼາຍພັນໂດລາ, ສຳລັບຮູບໃບນຶ່ງ.

For Giles, it’s all in a day’s work, when your job is shooting the stars.

ສຳລັບທ້າວ ໄຈລສ໌, ລາວບໍ່ວ່າຫຍັງເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າມັນອາດຈະຍາກ, ເວລາທີ່ວຽກຂອງເຈົ້າແມ່ນການຖ່າຍຮູບດາຣາ.

“Paparazzi” are the photographers who chase famous people to take pictures of them for magazines and other publications.

“ປາປາຣາຊີ” ແມ່ນຊ່າງຖ່າຍຮູບ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄລ່ຕາມຄົນດັງ ຫຼື ມີຊື່ສຽງ ເພື່ອຖ່າຍຮູບຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ວາລະສານ ແລະ ແຫຼ່ງພິມໜັງສືອື່ນໆ.

They are criticized for interfering with the privacy of famous people.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກຕຳໜິວິຈານສຳລັບການແຊກແຊງໃນຊີວິດສ່ວນຕົວຂອງຄົນທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ.

But paparazzi claim they only are taking pictures that people want to see.

ແຕ່ພວກປາປາຣາຊີ ອ້າງວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າມີແຕ່ຖ່າຍຮູບທີ່ປະຊາຊົນຢາກເຫັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

Now when you hear the word “paparazzi,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “paparazzi,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.