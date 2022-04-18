ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ NATO

NEWS WORDS: NATO

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

This word is four words combined into one.

Listen to see whether you know to word.

NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said he envisions no NATO role in any potential military action, beyond defense of Turkey.

NATO it stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

It is a political and military alliance of European countries and the United States.

NATO was established in 1949 to protect Western Europe against possible attack by the Soviet Union.

Today, NATO has 28 member countries.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

This word is four words combined into one.

ຄຳສັບນີ້ມີສີ່ຄຳທີ່ຖືກລວມເຂົ້າກັນເປັນນຶ່ງ.

Listen to see whether you know to word.

ໃຫ້ທ່ານຟັງເບິ່ງດີໆວ່າທ່ານຈະຮູ້ຄຳສັບນັ້ນຫຼືບໍ່.

NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said he envisions no NATO role in any potential military action, beyond defense of Turkey.

ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການ NATO ທ່ານ ອານເດີສ໌ ໂຟ ຣາສມຸສເຊັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າທ່ານວາດພາບບໍ່ອອກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບົດບາດຂອງອົງການ NATO ໃນການດຳເນີນການທາງທະຫານທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃດໆ, ເໜືອຈາກການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ເທີກີ.

NATO it stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

ອ່ານ: NATO ແປວ່າອົງການສົນທິສັນຍາຂ້າມມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ.

It is a political and military alliance of European countries and the United States.

ມັນແມ່ນພັນທະມິດທາງການເມືອງ ແລະ ທະຫານຂອງບັນດາປະເທດຢູໂຣບ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ.

NATO was established in 1949 to protect Western Europe against possible attack by the Soviet Union.

ອົງການ NATO ຖືກສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 1949 ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງຢູໂຣບຕາເວັນອອກ ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ໂດຍສະຫະພາບໂຊຫວຽດ.

Today, NATO has 28 member countries.

ທຸກມື້ນີ້, ອົງການ NATO ມີສະມາຊິກ 28 ປະເທດ.

Now when you hear the word “NATO,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “NATO,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.