ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວພາສາອັງກິດ candidate

NEWS WORDS: CANDIDATE

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

This word is from a story about Mali’s presidential election:

It is a wide open race with 28 candidates running for president.

Though four of them have been prime minister, there is no government-backed candidate.

A candidate is a person who is running for a political office.

And a candidate could be seeking any elective office from a national president to a city mayor.

Now when you hear the word “candidate,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

This word is from a story about Mali’s presidential election:

ຄຳສັບນີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງປະເທດ ມາລີ:

It is a wide open race with 28 candidates running for president.

ມັນແມ່ນການແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ເປີດກວ້າງດ້ວຍຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ 28 ທ່ານແຂ່ງຂັນເພື່ອຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

Though four of them have been prime minister, there is no government-backed candidate.

ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ສີ່ຄົນໃນນັ້ນແມ່ນເຄີຍເປັນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ, ມັນບໍ່ມີຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນຄົນໃດໄດ້ຮັບການໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍລັດຖະບານ.

A candidate is a person who is running for a political office.

Candidate ເຊິ່ງແປວ່າຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ, ແມ່ນຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ລົງແຂ່ງເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງທາງການເມືອງ.

And a candidate could be seeking any elective office from a national president to a city mayor.

ແລະ ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນອາດພະຍາຍາມແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງລັດຖະການທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເອົາ ນັບຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີແຫ່ງຊາດ ໄປເຖິງເຈົ້າເມືອງ.

Now when you hear the word “candidate,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “candidate,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.