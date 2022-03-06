ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Bipartisanship

NEWS WORDS: BIPARTISANSHIP

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

Democrats and Republicans are the two major U.S. political parties.

Listen to Republican Senator John McCain talk about immigration reform:

“I think we show the country and the world that we are capable of tackling this issue, a looming and terrible issue that has to be resolved in a bipartisan basis.”

“Bipartisanship” means to work together even when people do not agree.

On Capitol Hill, bipartisanship has been rare in recent years.

But on the issue of immigration, senators from both major parties worked together to bring the reform bill up for debate.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະ ຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແມ່ນສອງພັກການເມືອງທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ.

Listen to Republican Senator John McCain talk about immigration reform:

ເຊີນທ່ານຟັງສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ແມັກເຄນ ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະຕິຮູບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ:

“I think we show the country and the world that we are capable of tackling this issue, a looming and terrible issue that has to be resolved in a bipartisan basis.”

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງສະແດງໃຫ້ປະເທດ ແລະ ໂລກເຫັນວ່າພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມສາມາດໃນການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫານີ້, ບັນຫາທີ່ໃກ້ຈະເກີດ ແລະ ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ຕ້ອງຖືກແກ້ໄຂ ບົນພື້ນຖານຂອງການເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ.”

“Bipartisanship” means to work together even when people do not agree.

“Bipartisanship” ໝາຍເຖິງການເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຄົນຈະບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມກັນກໍຕາມ.

On Capitol Hill, bipartisanship has been rare in recent years.

ຢູ່ຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ, ການເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນແມ່ນຫາໄດ້ຍາກໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

But on the issue of immigration, senators from both major parties worked together to bring the reform bill up for debate.

ແຕ່ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງນັ້ນ, ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກສອງພັກການເມືອງທີ່ສຳຄັນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ ເພື່ອນຳເອົາຮ່າງກົດໝາຍການປະຕິຮູບຂຶ້ນມາພິຈາລະນາ.

So when you hear the word “bipartisanship,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ສະນັ້ນ, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “bipartisanship,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.