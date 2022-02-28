ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Recession

NEWS WORDS: RECESSION

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

President Barack Obama used this word in 2013.

He warned that big problems could happen, if the U.S. Congress did not raise America’s debt limit.There would be a significant risk of a very deep recession at a time when we are still climbing our way out of the worst recession in our lifetimes.

A recession happens when there is a decline in economic activity.

It lasts more than a few months.

During a recession, unemployment is higher, and industry and trade are lower.

When talking about the economy, the recession means difficult times.

Now when you hear the word “recession,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ ໄດ້ຄຳສັບນີ້ໃນປີ 2013.

ທ່ານໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ບັນຫາໃຫຍ່ອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ຖ້າລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ເພີ່ມຂີດຈຳກັດໜີ້ສິນຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ.

ມັນອາດເປັນຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການພາວະເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໜັກໜ່ວງ ໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນກຳລັງປີນອອກມາຈາກພາວະເສດຖະກິດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດໃນຊົ່ວຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.

ພາວະເສດຖະກິດຕົກຕໍ່າຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນເວລາທີ່ມັນມີການຫຼຸດລົງໃນກິດຈະການດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ.

ມັນຈະແກ່ຍາວດົນກວ່າສອງສາມເດືອນ.

ໃນລະຫວ່າງພາວະເສດຖະກິດຕົກຕໍ່າ, ການຫວ່າງງານແມ່ນສູງ ແລະ ອຸດສາຫະກຳ ແລະ ການຄ້າຂາຍແມ່ນຕໍ່າ.

ເມື່ອເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເສດຖະກິດ, ພາວະເສດຖະກິດຕົກຕໍ່າໝາຍເຖິງຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “recession ,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.