NEWS WORDS: MORTGAGE

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

Owning a home in the United States often is called the American dream.

And when Americans talk about buying a home, they usually use this word:

MORTGAGE

And while mortgage rates have risen, homebuyers can take heart, they’re still historically low.

Unless people pay cash for a house, they usually establish a “mortgage,” and make regular payments on the property.

Each month, they give a bank or the property owner a set amount of money until the loan is paid.

Most Americans have 30 years mortgages on their homes.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

Owning a home in the United States often is called the American dream.

ການເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງເຮືອນໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ມັກຈະຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າ ຄວາມຝັນ ອາເມຣິກາ.

And when Americans talk about buying a home, they usually use this word:

ແລະ ເວລາທີ່ຄົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຊື້ເຮືອນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າມັກຈະໃຊ້ຄຳສັບນີ້: MORTGAGE

MORTGAGE

And while mortgage rates have risen, homebuyers can take heart, they’re still historically low.

ແລະ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອັດຕາການກູ້ຢືມເງິນເພື່ອຊື້ເຮືອນໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ບັນດາຜູ້ຊື້ເຮືອນແມ່ນສາມາດມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກໃນແງ່ບວກ, ມັນຍັງຕໍ່າເປັນປະຫວັດການຢູ່.

Unless people pay cash for a house, they usually establish a “mortgage,” and make regular payments on the property.

ນອກຈາກວ່າຄົນຈະຊື້ເຮືອນດ້ວຍເງິນສົດ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າມັກຈາກສ້າງ “ພັນທະການກູ້ຢືມເງິນ,” ແລະ ທຳການຈ່າຍເງິນຄ່າເຮືອນນັ້ນຢ່າງເປັນປະຈຳ.

Each month, they give a bank or the property owner a set amount of money until the loan is paid.

ແຕ່ລະເດືອນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຈ່າຍເງິນໃຫ້ທະນາຄານ ຫຼື ເຈົ້າຂອງເຮືອນດ້ວຍເງິນທີ່ຖືກກຳນົດໃຫ້ ຈົນກວ່າເງິນກູ້ຢືມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຖືກຈ່າຍໝົດ.

Most Americans have 30 years mortgages on their homes.

ຄົນ ອາເມຣິກັັນ ມີເວລາ 30 ປີທີ່ຈະຈ່າຍເງິນກູ້ຢືມສຳລັບເຮືອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ໝົດ.

Now when you hear the word “mortgage,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Mortgage,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.