ຮຽນຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ supreme court

NEWS WORDS: SUPREME COURT

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

Sometimes hearing the word “court” can be confusing.

Which court is this?

The supreme court kept in place a controversial provision that requires police to check immigration status of those they stop for other reasons, if police suspect they are in the country illegally.

“Supereme” means top or highest.

And America’s Supreme Court is just that the nation’s highest court.

Nine justices sit on the court.

And they make decisions on major issues that affect the country.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

Sometimes hearing the word “court” can be confusing.

ບາງຄັ້ງເມື່ອໄດ້ຍິນຄໍາວ່າ “court” ຫຼື ແປວ່າສານ ມັນອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ສັບສົນ.

Which court is this?

ມັນແມ່ນສານຫຍັງ?

The supreme court kept in place a controversial provision that requires police to check immigration status of those they stop for other reasons, if police suspect they are in the country illegally.

ສານສູງສຸດໄດ້ຮັກສາບົດບັນຍັດທີ່ເປັນບັນຫາໄວ້ຄືເກົ່າ ທີ່ມັນຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຕຳຫຼວດກວດກາສະຖານະພາບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຢຸດສຳລັບເຫດຜົນນອື່ນໆ, ຖ້າຕຳຫຼວດສົງໄສວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ.

“Supereme” means top or highest.

“Supereme” ແປວ່າລະດັບສູງ ຫຼື ສູງສຸດ.

And America’s Supreme Court is just that the nation’s highest court.

ແລະ ສານສູງສຸດຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ ກໍແມ່ນສານລະດັບສູງທີ່ສຸດຂອງປະເທດ.

Nine justices sit on the court.

ມີຜູ້ພິພາກສາ 9 ຄົນນັ່ງຢູ່ສານນັ້ນ.

And they make decisions on major issues that affect the country.

ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າທຳການຕັດສິນໃນບັນຫາສຳຄັນ ທີ່ສົ່ງຜົນສະທ້ອນຕໍ່ປະເທດ.

Now, when you hear the words “Supreme Court,” your English will be good enough to know what these News Words mean.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Supreme Court,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.