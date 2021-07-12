ປ. ໄບເດັນ ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ການປະຕິເສດ ຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳ ຕໍ່ການອ້າງກຳມະສິດຂອງຈີນ ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້

ລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ໃນການປະຕິເສດຂອງລັດຖະບານສະໄໝທ່ານທຣຳ ຕໍ່ການອ້າງກຳມະສິດທາງທະເລທີ່ສຳຄັນໆເກືອບທຸກຂໍ້ຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້. ນອກນັ້ນ ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດຍັງເຕືອນຈີນວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີໃດໆກໍຕາມຕໍ່ຟີລິບປິນ ໃນຈຸດທີ່ເກີດບັນຫາຮ້ອນແຮງຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ຈະພາໃຫ້ມີການຕອບໂຕ້ຈາກສະຫະລັດ ພາຍໃຕ້ສົນທິສັນຍາປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຮ່ວມ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ການສົ່ງຄຳເຕືອນຢ່າງແຮງ ຈາກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ມີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ກ່ອນວັນຄົບຮັບຫ້າປີ ໃນອາທິດນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບການຕັດສິນຂອງສານສາກົນ ທີ່ເຫັນພ້ອມກັບຟີລິບປິນ ຕໍ່ການອ້າງກຳມະສິດທາງທະເລຂອງຈີນ ອ້ອມຮອບໝູ່ເກາະ ສແປຣດລີ ຕະຫຼອດທັງໝູ່ເກາະ ແລະຫາດອື່ນໆ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ. ຈີນໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການຕັດສິນດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ກ່ອນໜ້າວັນຄົບຮອບສີ່ປີ ໃນການຕັດສິນຂອງສານສາກົນປີກາຍນີ້ ລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ອອກມາຖະແຫຼງ ເຫັນພ້ອມກັບການຕັດສິນຂອງສານສາກົນ ແຕ່ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວ ຕົນຖືວ່າການອ້າງກຳມະສິດທາງທະເລເກືອບວ່າທັງໝົດຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ຢູ່ນອກເໜືອໄປຈາກເຂດນ່ານນ້ຳ ທີ່ສາກົນຮັບຮູ້ແລ້ວ ແມ່ນບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ. ຖະແຫຼງການຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໃນວັນອາ ທິດວານນີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນຕໍ່ທ່າທີ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີການວາງອອກມາໂດຍລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມແພວ.

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນໂດຍໃຊ້ພາສາທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບທ່ານພອມແພວ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນໃດ ຢູ່ໃນຄຳສັ່ງທາງທະເລທີ່ອີງໃສ່ກົດລະບຽບຫຼັກການ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ໄປກວ່າຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້.” ທ່ານກ່າວຫາຈີນວ່າ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ “ບີບບັງຄັບແລະຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ບັນດາປະເທດ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ແຄມທະເລ ໃນເຂດເອເຊຍ ຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ອິດສະຫຼະພາບໃນການເດີນເຮືອ ຢູ່ໃນເສັ້ນທາງການເດີນເຮືອຂອງໂລກທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນດັ່ງກ່າວ.”

ທ່ານກ່າວ ໂດຍອ້າງເຖິງຖະແຫຼງການຕົ້ນຕໍຂອງທ່ານພອມແພວ ທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດຂໍໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນຕໍ່ນະໂຍບາຍ ສະບັບວັນທີ 13 ກໍລະກົດ 2020 ກ່ຽວກັບການອ້າງກຳມະສິດທາງທະເລຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້. ນອກນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຍັງຂໍໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍອາວຸດຕໍ່ກຳລັງຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ເຮືອ ຫຼືເຮືອບິນຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ຈະພາໃຫ້ມີການອ້າງເຖິງຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍ ພາຍໃຕ້ສົນທິສັນຍາປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຮ່ວມກັນ.”

ມາດຕະ 4 ຂອງສົນທິສັນຍາປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຮ່ວມ ສະບັບປີ 1951 ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຟີລິບປິນ ແມ່ນບັງຄັບໃຫ້ປະເທດທັງສອງມີພັນທະໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕໍ່ກັນແລະກັນ ໃນກໍລະທີທີ່ຖືກໂຈມຕີ.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Sunday upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China’s significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty.

The stern message from Secretary of State Antony Blinken came in a statement released ahead of this week’s fifth anniversary of an international tribunal’s ruling in favor of the Philippines, against China’s maritime claims around the Spratly Islands and neighboring reefs and shoals. China rejects the ruling.

Ahead of the fourth anniversary of the ruling last year, the Trump administration came out in favor of the ruling but also said it regarded as illegitimate virtually all Chinese maritime claims in the South China Sea outside China’s internationally recognized waters. Sunday’s statement reaffirms that position, which had been laid out by Trump’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.

“Nowhere is the rules-based maritime order under greater threat than in the South China Sea,” Blinken said, using language similar to Pompeo’s. He accused China of continuing “to coerce and intimidate Southeast Asian coastal states, threatening freedom of navigation in this critical global throughway.”

“The United States reaffirms its July 13, 2020, policy regarding maritime claims in the South China Sea,” he said, referring to Pompeo’s original statement. “We also reaffirm that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments.”

Article IV of the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty obligates both countries to come to each other’s aid in case of an attack.