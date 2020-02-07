ເວເນຊູເອລາໄດ້ຈັບຜູ້ບໍລິຫານນ້ຳມັນຂອງສະຫະລັດ 6 ຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກັກບໍລິເວນ ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງ ຫຼັງຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບຜູ້ນຳພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ທ່ານຮວານ ກວາອີໂດ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ.
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກໃນຄອບຄົວຜູ້ບໍລິຫານບໍລິສັດນ້ຳມັນຊິດໂກ (Citgo) ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກຈັບໂຕໄປຈາກເຮືອນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນຄືນວັນພຸດຜ່ານມາ ແລະຍັງບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກວ່າ ພວກຜູ້ຊາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຖືກຂັງຢູ່ໃສ.
ຍັງບໍ່ທັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງເທື່ອວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານກວາອີໂດ ໄດ້ຫາລືກັນກ່ຽວກັບພວກທີ່ຖືກຈັບ ໃນການພົບປະຂອງພວກເພິ່ນຫຼືບໍ່.
ບັນດາຄອບຄົວໄດ້ພາກັນຮ້ອງຂໍໃຫ້ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອຍໂຕພວກນັກບໍລິຫານທີ່ຖືກຈັບ ແລະໄດ້ພົບປະກັບຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌.
ຕຳຫຼວດເວເນຊູເອລາ ໄດ້ຈັບພວກຜູ້ຊາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກປີ 2017 ໃນຂໍ້ຫາຍັກຍອກສໍ້ໂກງ ຟອກເງິນ ແລະຄໍຣັບຊັ່ນ.
ມາຈົນຮອດເວລານີ້ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີຄວາມເຫັນໃດໆ ຈາກພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເວເນຊູເອລາເທື່ອ ກ່ຽວກັບການຈັບກຸມຄຸມຂັງທີ່ວ່ານີ້.
Venezuela rounded up six U.S. oil executives who had been under house arrest, hours after President Donald Trump met with opposition leader Juan Guaido in Washington.
Family members of the Citgo executives say they were taken from their homes Wednesday night and that they don't know where the men are being held.
It is unclear if Trump and Guaido talked about the detained men during their meeting.
The families have appealed to the U.S. State Department to help win the executives' freedom and also met last year with Vice President Mike Pence.
Venezuelan police arrested the men in November 2017 on charges ofembezzlement, money laundering and corruption.
So far, there has been no commentfrom Venezuelan officials on their detention.