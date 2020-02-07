ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ 6 ຄົນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ທ່ານ​ຮ​ວານ ກວາ​ອີ​ໂດ ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ໃນ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ຊິດ​ໂກ (Citgo) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໂຕ​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ຄືນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ຖືກ​ຂັງ​ຢູ່​ໃສ.

ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​ເທື່ອ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ​ທ່ານກວາ​ອີ​ໂດ ໄດ້​ຫາ​ລື​ກັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ ໃນ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ອຍ​ໂຕ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ເພັນ​ສ໌.

ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ​ປີ 2017 ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ຍັກ​ຍອກ​ສໍ້​ໂກງ ຟອກ​ເງິນ ແລະ​ຄໍ​ຣັບ​ຊັ່ນ.

ມາ​ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ໃດໆ ຈາ​ກ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ​ເທື່ອ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້.

Venezuela rounded up six U.S. oil executives who had been under house arrest, hours after President Donald Trump met with opposition leader Juan Guaido in Washington.



Family members of the Citgo executives say they were taken from their homes Wednesday night and that they don't know where the men are being held.



It is unclear if Trump and Guaido talked about the detained men during their meeting.



The families have appealed to the U.S. State Department to help win the executives' freedom and also met last year with Vice President Mike Pence.



Venezuelan police arrested the men in November 2017 on charges ofembezzlement, money laundering and corruption.



So far, there has been no commentfrom Venezuelan officials on their detention.