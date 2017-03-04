ລາຍງານ ການເຄົາລົບ ສິດທິມະນຸດ ຂອງ ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດ ສຫລ ທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບລາວ

ບົດສະຫລຸບ ຂອງລາຍງານປະຈຳປີ ວ່າດ້ວຍການເຄົາລົບນັບຖືສິດທິມະນຸດ ຂອງກະ
ຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດກ່ຽວກັບລາວກ່າວວ່າ ສປປ ລາວ ແມ່ນປົກຄອງໂດຍ
ພັກການເມືອງພຽງພັກດຽວ ທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຄືພັກປະຊາຊົນ
ປະຕິວັດລາວ. ການເລືອກຕັ້ງເທື່ອຫຼ້າສຸດຊຶ່ງມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 20 ມີນາຜ່ານມາ ແມ່ນດຳ
ເນີນໄປແບບບໍ່ມີເສລີແລະບໍ່ມີຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ. ພັກປະຊາຊົນປະຕິວັດລາວໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາ
ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກທັງໝົດແລະການປ່ອນບັດແມ່ນເປັນການບັງຄັບຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນທຸກໆຄົນ.
ຫລັງຈາກ ານເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດໄດ້ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດຕໍ່ການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງທ່ານ
ທອງລຸນ ສີສຸລິດ ເປັນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງປະເທດ.
ລາຍງານກ່າວວ່າ ພົນລະເຮືອນຍັງສືບຕໍ່ເປັນຜູ້ຄວບຄຸມກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ
ຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິຜົນ.
ບັນຫາການເຄົາລົບນັບຖື ສິດທິມະນຸດທີ່ສຳຄັນສຸດ ແມ່ນຍັງສືບຕໍ່ເປັນເລື່ອງທີ່ລັດຖະ
ບານປະຕິເສດບໍ່ໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຂອງຕົນສາມາດເລືອກເອົາລັດຖະບານຂອງພວກເຂົາ
ເຈົ້າໄດ້.
ສ່ວນບັນຫາສິດທິມະນຸດອື່ນໆ ແມ່ນມີຮວມທັງ ການລ່ວງລະເມີດຕໍ່ພວກນັກໂທດໃນ
ຄຸກ ການໄດ້ຮັບການປະຕິບັດຕໍ່ແບບຍຸຕິທຳໃນຂັ້ນຕອນຕຸລາການ ຮວມທັງການຈັບ
ກຸມຄຸມຂັງ ໂດຍພະລະການ ການລ່ວງລະເມີດ ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ຕໍ່ສິດເສລີພາບ ໃນ
ດ້ານການປາກເວົ້າ ໃນດ້ານການຂ່າວ ການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມ ແລະການຄົບຄ້າສະມາຄົມ
ຕະຫລອດເຖິງສິດເສລີພາບ ໃນດ້ານສ່ວນໂຕ ການຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບຂອງລັດຖະບານ
ກ່ຽວກັບສິດເສລີພາບ ໃນດ້ານການສຶກສາ ການຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບຂອງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຕໍ່ສິດ
ເສລີພາບໃນການນັບຖືສາສະໜາ ການຄ້າມະນຸດ ການຈຳແນກກີດກັນທາງດ້ານສັງ
ຄົມຕໍ່ຖານະທາງເພດ ແລະຕໍ່ຜູ້ທີ່ຕິດເຊື້ອ HIV ແລະໂຣກເອດສ໌ແລະການຈຳກັດຮັດ
ແຄບຕໍ່ສິດທິຂອງພວກຄົນງານ.
ລາຍງານກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານບໍ່ເຄີຍດຳເນີນຄະດີຫລືລົງໂທດພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໆ ໄດ້
ລ່ວງລະເມີດໃນດ້ານສິດທິ ຕຳຫຼວດແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບໄດ້ດຳເນີນ
ການແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍຖືກລົງໂທດ.
The Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) is ruled by its only constitutionally legitimate party, the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP). The most recent National Assembly election held on March 20 was not free and fair. The LPRP selected all candidates, and voting is mandatory for all citizens. Following the election the National Assembly approved Thongloun Sisoulith to be the new prime minister.
Civilian authorities maintained effective control over the security forces.
The most significant human rights problem continued to be that the government denied citizens the ability to choose their government.
Other human rights problems continued to include: abusive prison conditions; lack of due process, including arbitrary arrest and detention; government infringements on freedoms of speech, press, assembly, and association, as well as on the right to privacy; government restrictions on academic freedom; local restrictions on religious freedom; trafficking in persons; societal discrimination based on sexual orientation and against persons with HIV/AIDS; and restrictions on workers’ rights.
The government neither prosecuted nor punished officials who committed abuses, and police and security forces acted with impunity.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ