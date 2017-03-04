ລາຍງານ ການເຄົາລົບ ສິດທິມະນຸດ ຂອງ ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດ ສຫລ ທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບລາວ

ບົດ​ສະຫລຸບ ​ຂອງລາຍ​ງານ​ປະຈຳ​ປີ ວ່າດ້ວຍການ​ເຄົາລົບ​ນັບຖື​ສິດທິ​ມະນຸດ ຂອງ​ກະ

ຊວງການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ສະຫະລັດກ່ຽວກັບລາວກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສປປ ລາວ ​ແມ່ນ​ປົກຄອງ​ໂດຍ

​ພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງພຽງພັກ​ດຽວ ທີ່​ຖືກຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດໝາຍ​ລັດຖະທຳ​ມະນູນຄື​ພັກ​ປະຊາ​ຊົນ​

ປະຕິວັດ​ລາວ. ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ເທື່ອ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ຊຶ່ງມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ​ 20 ມີນາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ​ແມ່ນ​ດຳ

​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ແບ​ບບໍ່ມີ​ເສລີ​ແລະບໍ່ມີຄວາມ​ຍຸຕິ​ທຳ. ພັກ​ປະຊາຊົນ​ປະຕິວັດ​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ

​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ສະໝັກ​ທັງ​ໝົດແລະ​ການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດແມ່ນເປັນ​ການບັງຄັບຕໍ່​ປະຊາຊົນ​ທຸກໆ​ຄົນ.

ຫລັງ​ຈາ​ກ ານ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ແລ້ວ ​ສະພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການ​ອະນຸມັດ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງ​ທ່ານ​

ທອງ​ລຸນ ສີ​ສຸ​ລິດ ​ເປັນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພົນລະ​ເຮືອນ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ກຳລັງ​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​

ຢ່າງ​ມີ​ປະສິດທິ​ຜົນ.

ບັນຫາ​ການ​ເຄົາລົບ​ນັບຖື ​ສິ​ດທິມະນຸດ​ທີ່ສຳຄັນສຸດ ​ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເປັນ​ເລື່ອງ​ທີ່​ລັດຖະ

ບານປະຕິ​ເສດ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາຊົນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນສາມາດ​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ​ລັດຖະບານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ

​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້.

ສ່ວນ​ບັນຫາ​ສິດທິ​ມະນຸດ​ອື່ນໆ ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຮວມທັງ ການ​ລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ໂທດ​ໃນ

​ຄຸກ ການໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ຕໍ່ແບບ​ຍຸຕິ​ທຳ​ໃນ​ຂັ້ນຕອນ​ຕຸລາການ ຮວມທັງ​ການ​ຈັບ

​ກຸມ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ​ ໂດຍ​ພະລະການ ການ​ລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດ ​ຂອງ​ລັດຖະບານ ​ຕໍ່​ສິດ​ເສລີພາບ​ ໃນ​

ດ້ານການ​ປາກ​ເວົ້າ ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຂ່າວ ການ​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມນຸມ ​ແລະ​ການ​ຄົບຄ້າ​ສະມາຄົມ

ຕະຫລອດ​ເຖິງ​ສິດ​ເສລີພາບ ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ສ່ວນ​ໂຕ ການ​ຈຳກັດ​ຮັດ​ແຄບຂອງ​ລັດຖະບານ

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສິດ​ເສລີພາບ​ ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ສຶກສາ ການຈຳກັດ​ຮັດແຄບຂອງ​ທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ​ຕໍ່​ສິ​ດ

​ເສລີພາບ​ໃນ​ການ​ນັບຖື​ສາສະໜາ ການ​ຄ້າ​ມະນຸດ ການຈຳ​ແນ​ກກີດ​ກັນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ສັງ

ຄົມ​ຕໍ່​ຖານະ​ທາງເພດ ​ແລະ​ຕໍ່​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ HIV ​ແລະ​ໂຣກ​ເອດ​ສ໌​ແລະ​ການ​ຈຳກັດ​ຮັດ

​ແຄບ​ຕໍ່​ສິດທິ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ງານ.

ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະດີ​ຫລື​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່ໆ ​ໄດ້

ລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດໃນດ້ານສິດທິ ຕຳຫຼວດ​ແລະ​ເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາ​ມສະຫງົບໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ

​ການ​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ຖືກ​ລົງ​ໂທດ.

The Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) is ruled by its only constitutionally legitimate party, the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP). The most recent National Assembly election held on March 20 was not free and fair. The LPRP selected all candidates, and voting is mandatory for all citizens. Following the election the National Assembly approved Thongloun Sisoulith to be the new prime minister.

Civilian authorities maintained effective control over the security forces.

The most significant human rights problem continued to be that the government denied citizens the ability to choose their government.

Other human rights problems continued to include: abusive prison conditions; lack of due process, including arbitrary arrest and detention; government infringements on freedoms of speech, press, assembly, and association, as well as on the right to privacy; government restrictions on academic freedom; local restrictions on religious freedom; trafficking in persons; societal discrimination based on sexual orientation and against persons with HIV/AIDS; and restrictions on workers’ rights.

The government neither prosecuted nor punished officials who committed abuses, and police and security forces acted with impunity.