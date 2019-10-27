ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ ເພື່ອ​ຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ໂດຍ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຕໍ່​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ປາກ​ຄຳ​ຈາກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອາ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້, ມື້​ນຶ່ງຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາ​ທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ການ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຈາກ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ.

ທ່ານ ຟີ​ລິບ ຣີເກີ​, ຮອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ວ່າ​ການ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແລະ ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ເອ​ເຊຍ, ແມ່ນມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ລັບກັບ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ, ສືບ​ລັບ ແລະ ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ຢູ່​ຫໍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສ​ະ​ພາ ແຄັບ​ປິ​ຕອ​ລ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ ແລະ ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ການ​ຟັງ​ຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ທິດ, ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ປາກ​ຄຳ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຣີເກີ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເລື່ອນ​ຍ້ອນ​ພິ​ທີ​ລະ​ນຶກ​ເຖິງມື້​ລາງ ອະ​ດີດສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ ເອ​ໄລ​ຈາ ຄຳ​ມິງ​ສ໌ ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດນີ້, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທານ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ແລະ ໄດ້​ມີ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ນຳ​ພາ​ໃນ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ເພື່ອ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ແລ້ວນີ້, ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ເຂດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ເບ​ຣິ​ລ ຮາວ​ແວ​ລ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງວ່າ ຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ມອບ​ເອ​ກະ​ສານ​ລັບ​ຈາກ​ອະ​ດີດ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ ທ່ານ ໂຣ​ເບີດ ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ທີ່​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ປີ 2016 ໃຫ້​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ.

ທ່ານ​ ຮາວ​ແວ​ລ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ມະ​ຕິ​ເພື່ອ​ລິ​ເລີ່ມ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ສື​ບ​ສວນ​ເພື່ອການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາ​ການ, ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີນັ້ນ. ທ່ານ ຣີເກີ ອາ​ຍຸ 54 ປີ, ແມ່ນ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ ເຊິ່ງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່ທ່ານຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ລວມ​ມີ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ. ທ່ານ ຣີ​ເກີ ໄດ້​ກຳ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ເປັນ​ວ່າ​ການ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ທີ 18 ມີ​ນາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ເພື່ອ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ແລະ ອະ​ດີດ ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ໂດຍ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ອາ​ຊີບ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ. ເຊິ່ງຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ແລ້ວ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ຖາມ​ທ່ານ ຣີເກີ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ບັນ​ຫາ​ຕ່າງ​ໆ​ລວ​ມ​ທັງ ການ​ປົດ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ປະ​ຈຳ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແມ​ຣີ ໂຢ​ວາ​ໂນ​ວິ​ຈ໌ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຢ່າງ​ກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນ ໂດຍ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ເມື່ອ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອີ​ເມ​ລທີ່​ໄດ້​ມອບ​ໃຫ້​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ໃນ​ເດືອນນີ້, ທ່ານ ຣີ​ເກີ ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ ເມື່ອ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ໂຢ​ວາ​ໂນ​ວິ​ຈ໌ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ ການບໍ່​ຈົງ​ຮັກ​ພັກ​ດີ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ.

The Democratic-led impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump resumes with testimony from a senior State Department official on Saturday, a

day after a judge buoyed the probe by dismissing a central Republican objection.



Philip Reeker, the acting assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, is due to meet with the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight

Committees behind closed doors at the U.S. Capitol.



Lawmakers and staff are holding the first weekend deposition of the investigation, after Reeker's testimony was postponed due to memorial events this week for Representative Elijah Cummings, who had been Oversight committee chairman and played a leading role in the impeachment inquiry.



On Friday, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell rejected the claim that the impeachment process is illegitimate, as he ordered the Republican Trump administration to give the House Judiciary Committee secret material from former special counsel Robert Mueller's reporting on Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.



Howell said the House did not have to approve a resolution formally initiating the effort for the impeachment inquiry to be valid, something Republicans have been insisting is the case.

Reeker, 54, is a career diplomat whose current portfolio includes Ukraine, the country central to the investigation of Trump. Reeker has held his position on an acting basis since

March 18.



The impeachment inquiry has underscored what current and former U.S. officials describe as a campaign by Trump against career diplomats. Several have already met with congressional

investigators.



Investigators are expected to ask Reeker about issues including Trump's abrupt dismissal of Marie Yovanovitch in May as ambassador to Ukraine. According to emails given to

congressional committees this month, Reeker was among diplomats who sought to intervene when Trump supporters accused Yovanovitch of being disloyal to the president.