ການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ເພື່ອຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ນຳໜ້າໂດຍພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນຕໍ່ດ້ວຍການໃຫ້ປາກຄຳຈາກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາວຸໂສກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດທ່ານນຶ່ງໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້, ມື້ນຶ່ງຫຼັງຈາກຜູ້ພິພາກສາທ່ານນຶ່ງໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນການສືບສວນດັ່ງກ່າວ ດ້ວຍການປະຕິເສດການຄັດຄ້ານຈາກສູນກາງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ.
ທ່ານ ຟີລິບ ຣີເກີ, ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີວ່າການກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບສຳລັບບັນຫາ ຢູໂຣບ ແລະ ຢູໂຣບເອເຊຍ, ແມ່ນມີກຳນົດທີ່ປະຊຸມລັບກັບຄະນະກຳມະການ ການຕ່າງປະເທດ, ສືບລັບ ແລະ ການຄວບຄຸມສະພາຕ່ຳ ຢູ່ຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ແຄັບປິຕອລ ສະຫະລັດ.
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ແລະ ພະນັກງານໄດ້ຈັດການຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສືບສວນສອບສວນນຶ່ງອາທິດ, ຫຼັງຈາກການໃຫ້ປາກຄຳຂອງທ່ານ ຣີເກີ ໄດ້ຖືກເລື່ອນຍ້ອນພິທີລະນຶກເຖິງມື້ລາງ ອະດີດສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ ເອໄລຈາ ຄຳມິງສ໌ ໃນອາທິດນີ້, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນປະທານຄະນະກຳມະການຄວບຄຸມ ແລະ ໄດ້ມີບົດບາດນຳພາໃນການສືບສວນເພື່ອການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ໃນວັນສຸກແລ້ວນີ້, ຜູ້ພິພາກສາປະຈຳເຂດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ເບຣິລ ຮາວແວລ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດການກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ຂະບວນການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງແມ່ນບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ມອບເອກະສານລັບຈາກອະດີດໄອຍະການພິເສດ ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ມັລເລີ ທີ່ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບ ການແຊກແຊງຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2016 ໃຫ້ຄະນະກຳມະການຕຸລາການສະພາຕ່ຳ.
ທ່ານ ຮາວແວລ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະພາຕ່ຳບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຮອງມະຕິເພື່ອລິເລີ່ມຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ສຳລັບການສືບສວນເພື່ອການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຖືກຕ້ອງຢ່າງເປັນທາການ, ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນໄດ້ຢືນຢັດວ່າເປັນກໍລະນີນັ້ນ. ທ່ານ ຣີເກີ ອາຍຸ 54 ປີ, ແມ່ນນັກການທູດ ເຊິ່ງປະເທດທີ່ທ່ານຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນປັດຈຸບັນລວມມີ ຢູເຄຣນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນປະເທດທີ່ເປັນສູນກາງຂອງການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ. ທ່ານ ຣີເກີ ໄດ້ກຳຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ເປັນວ່າການນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ວັນທີ 18 ມີນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ການສືບສວນເພື່ອຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງສິ່ງທີ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ແລະ ອະດີດ ອະທິບາຍວ່າເປັນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງໂດຍທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານອາຊີບນັກການທູດ. ເຊິ່ງຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ພົບປະກັບບັນດານັກສືບສວນສອບສວນສະພາຕ່ຳແລ້ວ.
ບັນດານັກສືບສວນສອບສວນຄາດວ່າຈະຖາມທ່ານ ຣີເກີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາຕ່າງໆລວມທັງ ການປົດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດປະຈຳ ຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານນາງ ແມຣີ ໂຢວາໂນວິຈ໌ ອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ ໂດຍທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເມື່ອເດືອນພຶດສະພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ອີງຕາມອີເມລທີ່ໄດ້ມອບໃຫ້ຄະນະກຳມະການສະພາຕ່ຳໃນເດືອນນີ້, ທ່ານ ຣີເກີ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດານັກການທູດຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມເຂົ້າຂັດຂວາງ ເມື່ອຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາທ່ານນາງ ໂຢວາໂນວິຈ໌ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການບໍ່ຈົງຮັກພັກດີຕໍ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ.
The Democratic-led impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump resumes with testimony from a senior State Department official on Saturday, a
day after a judge buoyed the probe by dismissing a central Republican objection.
Philip Reeker, the acting assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, is due to meet with the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight
Committees behind closed doors at the U.S. Capitol.
Lawmakers and staff are holding the first weekend deposition of the investigation, after Reeker's testimony was postponed due to memorial events this week for Representative Elijah Cummings, who had been Oversight committee chairman and played a leading role in the impeachment inquiry.
On Friday, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell rejected the claim that the impeachment process is illegitimate, as he ordered the Republican Trump administration to give the House Judiciary Committee secret material from former special counsel Robert Mueller's reporting on Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.
Howell said the House did not have to approve a resolution formally initiating the effort for the impeachment inquiry to be valid, something Republicans have been insisting is the case.
Reeker, 54, is a career diplomat whose current portfolio includes Ukraine, the country central to the investigation of Trump. Reeker has held his position on an acting basis since
March 18.
The impeachment inquiry has underscored what current and former U.S. officials describe as a campaign by Trump against career diplomats. Several have already met with congressional
investigators.
Investigators are expected to ask Reeker about issues including Trump's abrupt dismissal of Marie Yovanovitch in May as ambassador to Ukraine. According to emails given to
congressional committees this month, Reeker was among diplomats who sought to intervene when Trump supporters accused Yovanovitch of being disloyal to the president.