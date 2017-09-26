ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ໂຕ້ຖຽງວ່າ ຜິວພັນ ບໍ່ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະທ້ວງ ຄຳນັບເພງຊາດ ຂອງ ນັກກິລາ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ​ໂຕ້ຖຽງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ພວກນັກ​ກິ

ລາອາຊີບ ພາກັນ​ປະຕິ​ເສດບໍ່ຍອມ​ຢືນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຄຳນັບ​ເພງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດນັ້ນ “ບໍ່​ກ່ຽວ​

ຂ້ອງກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ຜິວ​ພັນ” ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ກິລາຫຼາຍຄົນກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ ໜາຍ​ເຖິງ​

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງໃນ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ທາງດ້ານ​ຜິວ​ພັນ​ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ໂຫດຮ້າຍ ຂອງຕຳ

ຫລວດຕໍ່​ພວກ​ຊົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະຫະລັດ.

ນັກ​ກິລາ​ຫລາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍພວກ​ຄູ​ເຝິກ ​ແລະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທີ​ມ ​ໄດ້ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຕໍ່ປະ

ທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່າ​ມາ ​ໂດຍ​ພາກັນ​ນັ່ງ​ຄູ້​ເຂົ່າ​ແລະ​ເອົາ​ແຂນ​ເກາະ​ກັນ

ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່ມີ “ການ​ຮ້ອງ​ເພງ​ຊາດ” ກ່ອນການແຂ່ງຂັນ​ເຕະບານ​ແບບ ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ 14

​ບ່ອນ​ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ​ແທນທີ່​ຈະເອົາ​ມື​ວາງ​ໃສ່​ຫົວ​ໃຈ​ຕາມ​ປະ​ເພ​ນີທີ່​ເຄີຍ ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ ​ໃນ​ເວລາ​

ທຳ​ການ​ເຄົາລົບ​ທຸງ ​ແລະ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ.

​ໃນ​ໄລຍະ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ​ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທີ​ມ ​ໃນ​ສັນນິບາດຟຸດ​ບອນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດໃຫ້​ໄລ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ກິລາທີ່​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ເປັນຄົນ​ຜີວ​ດໍາ ​ທີ່​ປະ​ຕິ

​ເສດບໍ່​ຍອມຢືນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຄຳນັບ​ເພງ​ຊາດ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເພນີ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພິທີ​ຫລິ້ນ​ກິລາ​ອາຊີບ​ຫລາຍ​ໆ

​ຢ່າງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີໃຫ້​ພວກ​ແຟນໆ​ພາ​ກັນບໍ່​ໄປ​ເບິ່ງ​ຫຼື boycott ກິລາ​

ອັນ​ເປັນ​ທີ​ນິຍົມ​ຢ່າງ​ກວ້າງ​ຂວາງຂອງສັນນິບາດ​ຟຸດ​ບອນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ຫລື NFL.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງ Twitter ວ່າ “ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂອງ​ການ​ນັ່ງ​

ຄູ້​ເຂົ່າ ​ບໍ່​ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ຜິວ​ພັນ. ມັນ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ການ​ນັບຖື​ປະ​ເທດຊາດຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ

ທຸງ ​ແລະ​ເພງ​ຊາດ. NFL ຕ້ອງໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ນັບຖື.”

ຜູ້ນຳ​ສະຫະລັດ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມອີກ​ວ່່າ “ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ພາກັນ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະນາມ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ກິລາ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ນັ່ງ​

ຄູ້​ເຂົ່າ​ມື້ວານ​ນີ້. ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ພວກ​ແຟນໆ​ຜູ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ນັບຖື​ທຸງຊາດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ!”

​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງທີມ NFL ຈຳນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ບໍລິຈາກ 1 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພິທີສາບານ​ໂຕ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງກອນ ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫລ​ງ

ການ​ສະໜັບສະໜູນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ກິລາວ່າ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂອງປະທາ

ນາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ ​ໃຫ້​ໄລ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ອອກ​ແລະ​ຈຳນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ແຂນ​ເກາະ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ນັກ

​ກິລາ​ຢູ່​ເດີ່ນ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ມາ​ມີ​ການ​ຮ້ອງ​ເພງ​ຊາດ.

​ໂຄສົກ​ປະຈຳ​ທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານ​ນາງ Sarah Huckabee Sanders ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະທາ

ນາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື່ອງ​ທີ່ຄວາມ​ສຳຄັນ​ຕໍ່ “ການ​ສະໜັບສະ ໜູນຄວາມ

​ພາກພູມ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ຊາດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງພວກ​ເຮົາ ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ບູລິມະ​ສິດ​ສຳ

ລັບ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ປົກປ້ອງທຸງຊາດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ເໝີ ປ້ອງກັນ​ເພງ​

ຊາດ​ຢູ່ສະ​ເໝີ ​ແລະແນ່ນອນ​ໃຫ້ການ​ສະໜັບສະໜູນ​ແກ່​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ ​ແລະ​ແມ່ຍິງ​ ທີ່ຢູ່​

ໃນ​ເຄື່ອງ​ແບບ.”

U.S. President Donald Trump contended Monday that professional football players' refusal to stand for the country's national anthem has "nothing to do with race," even though many of the athletes themselves said it was meant to protest racism and police brutality against minorities in the United States.

Hundreds of players, coaches and team owners defied Trump on Sunday by sitting, kneeling and locking arms as the "Star Spangled Banner" was played before the start of 14 games, rather than displaying the traditional hand-over-heart support for the flag and country.

In recent days, Trump had called on National Football League owners to fire the players, most of them black, who refused to stand for the playing of the national anthem, a tradition at most amateur and professional athletic events in the U.S., and suggested fans boycott the widely popular NFL games, a fixture of fall Sundays in the country.

"The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race," Trump said in a Twitter comment. "It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!"

The U.S. leader added, "Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag!"

Numerous NFL team owners, at least two of whom had contributed $1 million apiece to Trump's inaugural celebration in January, issued statements in support of the players' protest, not Trump's call to fire them, and some linked arms with their players on the field while the anthem was played.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump believes it is important to "support national pride in our country. ... I know it's a priority for the president to always defend our flag, always defend the national anthem and certainly to support the men and women in uniform."

One of the NFL's top quarterbacks, Tom Brady of the New England Patriots, told a radio interviewer Monday, "I certainly disagree with what [Trump] said. I thought it was just divisive... Like I said, I just want to support my teammates. I am never one to say, 'Oh, that is wrong. That is right.' I do believe in what I believe in. I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust. Those are the values that my parents instilled in me."

Trump had disparaged the players' protests for three straight days, saying at one political rally, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired,' Wouldn't you love it? Some owner's going to do that. He's going to say, 'That guy who disrespects our flag, he's fired.' And that owner ... — they're friends of mine, many of them — they'll be the most popular person for a week in this country."

'There is inequality out there'

The players who joined the protest said they did so to draw attention to disparities in the treatment of racial minorities in the United States, including incidents of police brutality directed at African-Americans.

"There is inequality out there," said Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman. "There isn't liberty and justice for all, and I think guys for a while, at least a year now, have been protesting that by taking a knee, sitting down, putting up the fist ... but their voices were watered down."

The protests started last year when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand during the anthem as a protest of police treatment of minorities. This season, no team has signed him, and some supporters believe NFL owners are avoiding him because of the controversy.

A smaller number of other NFL players had also taken up the kneeling protest before Sunday, as did players from the Women's National Basketball Association, a player for the U.S. women's national soccer team, and on Saturday a Major League Baseball player. But Sunday marked a massive expansion following fresh criticism from Trump.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Trump's comments were divisive and disrespectful to athletes who were trying to make a heartfelt statement.

At NFL stadiums Sunday, some fans booed or yelled at players to stand during the anthem, while others greeted the protests with applause. Social media showed a similar mix of reactions.

The demonstrations took on different forms, representing the various stances held throughout the league. Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander was among those who took a knee during the anthem Sunday, but said he would return to standing for the next game.

"Me taking a knee doesn't change the fact that I support our military, I'm a patriot and I love my country,'' Alexander said. "But I also recognize there are some social injustices in this country and today I wanted to take a knee in support of my brothers who have been doing it."

The Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans did not come onto the field during the playing of the national ceremony. The Pittsburgh Steelers remained just off the field during the anthem except for one player, Army veteran Alejandro Villanueva, who stood outside with a hand over his heart.

Villanueva did not speak to reporters after the game, but he clarified Monday that it was not his intention to stand apart from his team. He said the plan was to be with the Steelers captains at the front of the team but still inside the tunnel. Before the anthem began, he walked out far enough to see the flag, only to have the song start while he was still out there. He said he felt it would look bad if he turned away and walked into the tunnel at that point, so he remained in place.

"It's a very embarrassing part on my end," Villanueva said. "When everyone sees images of me standing by myself, everybody thinks the team and the Steelers are not behind me and that is absolutely wrong. It's quite the opposite."

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, one of the $1 million Trump inauguration donors, said he was "deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments" Trump made.

Trump's tirades against the NFL players came as he disinvited National Basketball Association star Stephen Curry to visit the White House to celebrate along with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors. Curry had said he was unlikely to attend because of Trump's comments on the treatment of minorities.

After Trump denounced Curry, another NBA superstar, LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers, spoke out in support of Curry. James called Trump "a bum" online, and said: "Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!"