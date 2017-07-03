Hit the spot ແປວ່າ ຖືກຈຸດພໍດີ ຫຼືຖືກອົກຖືກໃຈກໍວ່າໄດ້ ຫຼືຕົງກັບຄວາມຕ້ອງການພໍດີ



English in a Minute – (EIM312-7) Hit The Spot

Welcome to English in a Minute!

Some American English expressions sound like they could hurt.

Hit The Spot

Let’s see if Anna and Jonathan can help us out.

Person #1: Have you been to the new restaurant down the street?

Person #2: I haven’t. Is the food any good?

Person #1: It’s delicious! I ate lunch there yesterday, and had a hamburger that really hit the spot!

Person #2: Mmmmmmm, a hamburger is exactly what need right now.

If something “hits the spot,” it is exactly what is needed or wanted. It is completely satisfying, like the hamburger in our example. This expression became popular in the 1930s. It was used in a short song advertising a popular soft drink* said to “hit the spot.”

And that’s English in a Minute!

ທ່ານນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດທີ່ເຮົາຈະຮຽນກັນໃນ ມື້ນີ້ ຟັງແລ້ວຄືຈະເປັນການສ້າງຄວາມເຈັບປວດໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງ.

Some American English expressions sound like they could hurt.

Hit The Spot

Let’s see if Anna and Jonathan can help us out.

ມາຟັງການເວົ້າລົມກັນ ລະຫວ່າງ ແອນນາ ກັບ ຈໍນາຕັນ ກ່ອນເໜາະ ວ່າສຳນວນດັ່ງກ່າວມັນມີຄວາມໝາຍແນວໃດກັນແທ້.

Person #1: Have you been to the new restaurant down the street?

ເຈົ້າໄດ້ໄປຮ້ານອາຫານທີ່ຫາກໍເປີດໃໝ່ໆຢູ່ໃກ້ໜີ້ແລ້ວເບາະ?

Person #2: I haven’t. Is the food any good?

ບໍ່ ເປັນຈັ່ງໃດລະ? ອາຫານກະດີຢູ່ເບາະ?

Person #1: It’s delicious! I ate lunch there yesterday, and had a hamburger that really hit the spot!

ຄັກຫຼາຍ ແຊບອີ່ຫຼີ. ຂ້ອຍໄປກິນເຂົ້າທ່ຽງຢູ່ຫັ້ນມື້ວານນີ້ ຂ້ອນກິນ ແຮມເບີເກີ້ ມັນຖືກໃຈຂ້ອຍແທ້ໆ. ຄັກອີ່ຫຼີ.

Person #2: Mmmmmmm, a hamburger is exactly what need right now.

ອື່ໆໆໆໆໆ ມັນລະເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍຫິວແລ້ວໄດ໋ໜີ້ນ່າ ຄັນໄດ້ກິນແຮມເບີເກີ້ດຽວນີ້ຄືຊິຄັກ.

If something “hits the spot,” it is exactly what is needed or wanted. It is completely satisfying, like the hamburger in our example.

ຖ້າເຮົາເວົ້າວ່າ ສິ່ງໃດ “hits the spot,” ເຮົາໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ສິ່ງນັ້ນມາ ຖືກຈຸດ ຫຼືຕົງກັບຈຸດພໍດີ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ເຮົາຕ້ອງການ ຫຼືສິ່ງທີ່ເຮົາຢາກໄດ້. ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ເຮົາພໍໃຈແທ້ໆວ່າໆ ຊຶ່ງໃນຕົວຢ່າງມື້ນີ້ ແຮມເບີເກີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຮົາພໍໃຈທີ່ສຸດ. ກິນແລ້ວຊື່ນໃຈ.

This expression became popular in the 1930s.

ສຳນວນນີ້ມີມາຕັ້ງແຕ່ສມັຍ ຊຸມປີ 1930.

It was used in a short song advertising a popular soft drink* said to “hit the spot.”

ມັນໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນເພງທີ່ໂຄສະນາຂາຍເຄື່ອງດື່ມ. ເວລາຜູ້ດື່ມ ດື່ມນໍ້າອັດລົມຊນິດນັ້ນລົງໄປແລ້ວ ລາວກໍຈະວ່າ ໂອ້ ຊື່ນໃຈ!

ຄັນຊິແປຕາມໂຕແລ້ວ ຄຳວ່າ “hits the spot,” ເຮົາກໍຈະແປວ່າ ຕີຖືກຈຸດ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ມັນຕົງກັບບ່ນທີ່ເຮົາມັກແທ້ໆ ອີ່ຫຼີອີ່ຫຼໍ.

ລອງເວົ້າຕາມຫຼັງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເບິ່ງທ່ານ: Yesterday I ate a very good hamburger. It really hit the spot. ………….(music)

And that’s English in a Minute!