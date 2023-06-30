SAT_7_8_23 ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ DOPING

NEWS WORDS: DOPING
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.
This word is important in the world of athletes and professional sports.
ຄຳສັບນີ້ ແມ່ນສຳຄັນຢູ່ໃນໂລກຂອງພວກນັກກິລາ ແລະ ກິລາອາຊີບ.
DOPING
DOPING: ໂດບປິງ
From the peaceful surroundings of Geneva. A new earthquake is shaking the foundations of world sport.
ຈາກສະພາບແວດລ້ອມທີ່ງຽບສະຫງົບຂອງນະຄອນເຈນີວາ. ແມ່ນດິນໄຫວຄັ້ງໃໝ່ແມ່ນກຳລັງສັ່ນສະເທື່ອນພື້ນຖານຂອງກິລາໂລກ.
Accusations that Russia has for years been conducting a state-supported doping program in athletics.
ມັນແມ່ນການກ່າວຫາທີ່ວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນໂຄງການໃຊ້ຢາຊູກຳລັງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນໂດຍລັດຖະບານໃນກິລາເປັນເວລາຫລາຍປີ.
Doping is illegal use of a drug. Like steroid to improve an athlete’s performance.
Doping ເປັນການໃຊ້ຢາທີີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ. ຄືດັ່ງສະເຕຣອຍ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ຜົນງານຂອງພວກນັກກກິລາດີຂຶ້ນ.
Doping gives the athlete’s an unfair edge over their competition.
Doping ເຮັດໃຫ້ນັກກິລາມີຄວາມໄດ້ປຽບທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນທຳໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
Now, when you hear the word doping you will know what this news word menans.
ບັດນີ້ ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ doping ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃໝ່ນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມ ວ່າຫຍັງ.