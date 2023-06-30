SAT_7_8_23 ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ DOPING



NEWS WORDS: DOPING

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່​ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This word is important in the world of athletes and professional sports.

ຄຳສັບນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ສຳ​ຄັນຢູ່ໃນໂລກຂອງພວກນັກກິລາ ແລະ ກິລາອາຊີບ.

DOPING

DOPING: ໂດບປິງ

From the peaceful surroundings of Geneva. A new earthquake is shaking the foundations of world sport.

ຈາກສະ​ພາບ​ແວດ​ລ້ອ​ມ​ທີ່​ງຽບສະ​ຫງົບ​ຂອງນະຄອນເຈນີວາ. ແມ່ນດິນໄຫວຄັ້ງໃໝ່ແມ່ນກຳລັງສັ່ນສະເທື່ອນພື້ນຖານຂອງກິລາໂລກ.

Accusations that Russia has for years been conducting a state-supported doping program in athletics.

ມັນ​ແມ່ນການກ່າວຫາທີ່ວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໂຄງ​ການໃຊ້​ຢາ​ຊູ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ກາ​ນ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໃນ​ກິ​ລາເປັນເວລາຫລາຍປີ.

Doping is illegal use of a drug. Like steroid to improve an athlete’s performance.

Doping ເປັນການໃຊ້ຢາທີີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ. ຄືດັ່ງສະເຕຣອຍ ເພື່ອເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຜົນ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ພວກນັກກກິລາດີ​ຂຶ້ນ.

Doping gives the athlete’s an unfair edge over their competition.

Doping ເຮັດໃຫ້ນັກກິລາມີ​ຄວາມ​ໄດ້​ປຽບ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ເປັນທຳໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

Now, when you hear the word doping you will know what this news word menans.

ບັດນີ້ ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ doping ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃໝ່ນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມ ວ່າຫຍັງ.