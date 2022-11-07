News Word: Revision

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”

This word often is used when talking about something that is written:

The revisions begin in 2016 for the 1.5 million students who take the SAT each year.

A “revision” is a change that corrects or improve something.

This story is about the SAT, or Scholastic Aptitude Test, that high school students take to get into American universities or colleges.

The company that gives the test is changing words and information on the test.

Another example of revision is when a document is changed before it is published.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາ ສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

This word often is used when talking about something that is written:

ຄຳ​ສັບ​ນີ້​ມັກ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ເຮົາ​ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຂຽນ​ອອກ​ມາ:

The revisions begin in 2016 for the 1.5 million students who take the SAT each year.

ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ຈະ​ເລີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2016 ສຳ​ລັບ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ ນຶ່ງ​ລ້ານ​ຫ້າ​ແສ​ນ​ຄົນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ທຳ​ການ​ສອບ​ເສັງລະ​ບົບ SAT ໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ປີ.

A “revision” is a change that corrects or improve something.

ອ່ານ Revision ແມ່ນ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແກ້​ໄຂ ຫຼື ປັບ​ປຸງ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ.

This story is about the SAT, or Scholastic Aptitude Test, that high school students take to get into American universities or colleges.

​ຂ່າວ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລະ​ບົບ​ການ​ສອງ​ສອບ​ເສັງ SAT, ຫຼື Scholastic Aptitude Test, ທີ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ເສັງ​ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮຽນ​ຢູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ຫຼື ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ.

The company that gives the test is changing words and information on the test.

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ບົດ​ສອບ​ເສັງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປ​ງ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ ແລະ ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ໃນ​ການ​ສອບ​ເສັງ​ນັ້ນ.

Another example of revision is when a document is changed before it is published.

ອີກ​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ revision ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ເອ​ກະ​ສານ​ນຶ່ງ​ຖືກ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຕີ​ພິມອອກມາ.

Now, when you hear the word “revision” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “revision,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.