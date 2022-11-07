News Word: Revision
This word often is used when talking about something that is written:
The revisions begin in 2016 for the 1.5 million students who take the SAT each year.
A “revision” is a change that corrects or improve something.
This story is about the SAT, or Scholastic Aptitude Test, that high school students take to get into American universities or colleges.
The company that gives the test is changing words and information on the test.
Another example of revision is when a document is changed before it is published.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາ ສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
This word often is used when talking about something that is written:
ຄຳສັບນີ້ມັກໃຊ້ເວລາທີ່ເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ຖືກຂຽນອອກມາ:
The revisions begin in 2016 for the 1.5 million students who take the SAT each year.
ການແກ້ໄຂຈະເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2016 ສຳລັບນັກສຶກສາ ນຶ່ງລ້ານຫ້າແສນຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ທຳການສອບເສັງລະບົບ SAT ໃນແຕ່ລະປີ.
A “revision” is a change that corrects or improve something.
ອ່ານ Revision ແມ່ນການປ່ຽນແປງທີ່ຈະແກ້ໄຂ ຫຼື ປັບປຸງບາງຢ່າງ.
This story is about the SAT, or Scholastic Aptitude Test, that high school students take to get into American universities or colleges.
ຂ່າວນີ້ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບລະບົບການສອງສອບເສັງ SAT, ຫຼື Scholastic Aptitude Test, ທີ່ພວກນັກສຶກສາເສັງເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮຽນຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຫຼື ວິທະຍາໄລ ອາເມຣິກາ.
The company that gives the test is changing words and information on the test.
ບໍລິສັດທີ່ໃຫ້ບົດສອບເສັງດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນກຳລັງປ່ຽນແປງຄຳເວົ້າ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນໃນການສອບເສັງນັ້ນ.
Another example of revision is when a document is changed before it is published.
ອີກຕົວຢ່າງນຶ່ງຂອງ revision ກໍແມ່ນເວລາທີ່ເອກະສານນຶ່ງຖືກປ່ຽນແປງກ່ອນທີ່ມັນຈະຖືກຕີພິມອອກມາ.
Now, when you hear the word “revision” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.
ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “revision,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.