NEWS WORDS: Mainstream

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”

Here is a word used by politician Terry McAuliffe, when he ran for governor of the U.S. State of Virginia:

We are also proud that our ticket is in the mainstreams of Virginia. And in this mainstream ticket, we are laser-focused on the issues that matter to most Virginians.

“Mainstream” means the thoughts, beliefs or choices that accepted by the largest number of people.

It is a word you might hear in stories about American politics or culture.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ແມ່ນຄຳສັບທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ໂດຍນັກການເມືອງ ທ່ານ ເທີຣີ ແມັກໂອລິຟ, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ເວີຈິເນຍ ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ.

ພວກເຮົາຍັງພູມໃຈ ທີ່ລາຍຊື່ຜູ້ຮັບສະໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຕົວເລືອກຂອງລັດ ເວີຈິເນຍ. ແລະ ນີ້ແມ່ນຕົວເລືອກຜູ້ສະມັກເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ບັນຫາຕ່າງໆທີ່ສຳຄັນຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນລັດ ເວີຈິເນຍ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ.

“Mainstream” means the thoughts, beliefs or choices that accepted by the largest number of people.

ອ່ານ “Mainstream” ໝາຍເຖິງຄວາມຄິດ, ຄວາມເຊື່ອ ຫຼື ຕົວເລືອກຕ່າງໆທີ່ຖືກຍອມຮັບໂດຍປະຊາຊົນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.

It is a word you might hear in stories about American politics or culture.

ມັນແມ່ນຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນໃນຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເມືອງ ຫຼື ວັດທະນະທຳ ອາເມຣິກາ.

So the next time you hear the word “Mainstream,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ສະນັ້ນ, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Mainstream,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.