Breaking News
ວັນຈັນ, 06 ມິຖຸນາ 2022
ຮຽນຄຳສັບອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ

ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ Insurgency

NEWS WORDS: FISCO

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

by ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ - ວີໂອເອ

Many times, you hear this word in stories about war or violence in a country:

Nigeria says it’s turning the tide against the homegrown radical insurgency, Boko Haram, that it has wrestled with since 2009.

“Insurgency” is a word that means a group of people who are trying to take over a government.

Insurgents use subversion and violence to achieve their goals.

They can be members of a group who rebel against their leaders.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

Many times, you hear this word in stories about war or violence in a country:

ຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ, ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ນີ້​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສົງ​ຄາມ ຫຼື ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນຶ່ງ:

Nigeria says it’s turning the tide against the homegrown radical insurgency, Boko Haram, that it has wrestled with since 2009.

ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕ່າວ​ປີ້ນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ດິນ​ແດນໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ, ໂບ​ໂກ ຮາ​ຣາມ, ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ນຳ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2009 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.

“Insurgency” is a word that means a group of people who are trying to take over a government.

“Insurgency” ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ນຶ່ງ.

Insurgents use subversion and violence to achieve their goals.

“Insurgency” ແປ​ຕາມ​ຕົງ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ດິນ​ແດນ. ພວກ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ດິນ​ແດນມັກ​ໃຊ້​ການ​ທຳ​ລາຍ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ເພື່ອ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ.

They can be members of a group who rebel against their leaders.

ມັນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ນຶ່ງ ຜູ້​ທີ່ກໍ່​ກະ​ບົດ​ຕໍ່​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ.

Now, when you hear the word “Insurgency”, your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Insurgency” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.

