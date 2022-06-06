NEWS WORDS: FISCO
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.
Many times, you hear this word in stories about war or violence in a country:
Nigeria says it’s turning the tide against the homegrown radical insurgency, Boko Haram, that it has wrestled with since 2009.
“Insurgency” is a word that means a group of people who are trying to take over a government.
Insurgents use subversion and violence to achieve their goals.
They can be members of a group who rebel against their leaders.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
Many times, you hear this word in stories about war or violence in a country:
ຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ, ທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຍິນຄຳສັບນີ້ໃນຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສົງຄາມ ຫຼື ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນປະເທດນຶ່ງ:
Nigeria says it’s turning the tide against the homegrown radical insurgency, Boko Haram, that it has wrestled with since 2009.
ໄນຈີເຣຍເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງຕ່າວປີ້ນສະຖານະການຕໍ່ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນໃນປະເທດ, ໂບໂກ ຮາຣາມ, ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ນຳນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2009 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.
“Insurgency” is a word that means a group of people who are trying to take over a government.
“Insurgency” ແມ່ນຄຳສັບທີ່ໝາຍເຖິງກຸ່ມຂອງຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຍຶດເອົາລັດຖະບານນຶ່ງ.
Insurgents use subversion and violence to achieve their goals.
“Insurgency” ແປຕາມຕົງແມ່ນການແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນ. ພວກແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນມັກໃຊ້ການທຳລາຍ ແລະ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງເພື່ອບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງພວກເຂົາ.
They can be members of a group who rebel against their leaders.
ມັນສາມາດເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ຜູ້ທີ່ກໍ່ກະບົດຕໍ່ຜູ້ນຳຂອງພວກເຂົາ.
Now, when you hear the word “Insurgency”, your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.
ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Insurgency” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.
