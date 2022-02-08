ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວພາສາອັງກິດ Bilateral

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

At the presidential palace in Dakar, Senegal, U.S president Barack Obama was welcomed by Senegalese President Macky Sall.

Listen for the word that means “two side.”

Bilateral talks covered a range of issues from U.S support for Senegal’s democracy and infrastructure to joint security.

The word “bilateral” means having two sides.

So bilateral talks are when the leaders of two countries discuss issues of joint concern.

Bilateral treaties are between two nations.

And bilateral agreements can cover trade or other matters.

Now, when you hear the word “bilateral,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

At the presidential palace in Dakar, Senegal, U.S president Barack Obama was welcomed by Senegalese President Macky Sall.

ຢູ່ທຳນຽບປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ດາກາ, ປະເທດ ເຊເນກາລ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ ໄດ້ຖືກຕ້ອນຮັບໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເຊເນກາລ, ທ່ານ ແມັກກີ ຊອລ.

Listen for the word that means “two side.”

ຕໍ່ໄປໃຫ້ທ່ານຟັງຄຳສັບທີ່ໝາຍເຖິງ “ສອງຝ່າຍ.”

So bilateral talks are when the leaders of two countries discuss issues of joint concern.

ສະນັ້ນການເຈລະຈາສອງຝ່າຍ ແມ່ນເວລາທີ່ຜູ້ນຳຂອງສອງປະເທດປຶກສາຫາລືກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາຮ່ວມກັນ.

Bilateral treaties are between two nations.

ສົນທິສັນຍາສອງຝ່າຍ ແມ່ນລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ.

And bilateral agreements can cover trade or other matters.

ແລະ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສອງຝ່າຍສາມາດປົກຄຸມການຄ້າ ຫຼື ບັນຫາອື່ນໆ.

Now, when you hear the word “bilateral,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “bilateral,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.