ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ອອກຄຳແນະນຳ ໃຫ້ແມ່ຍິງຖືພາ ໄປຫາໝໍ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ

ອົງການ​ອະນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ແນະນຳ​ເກືອບ 50 ຂໍ້ ສຳລັບ​ພວກ​ແມ່ຍິງ​ທີ່​ຖືພາ ຮວມ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ໃຫ້​ໄປ​ຫາ​ໝໍ​ຫຼືຜະດຸງຄັນ​ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ​ສອງ​ເທົ່າ. ຜູ້​ສື່​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ Carol Pearson ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານວ່າ ມາດ​ຕະການ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສຸຂະພາບ ​ທັງ​ຂອງ​ແມ່​ແລະ​ລູກນ້ອຍດີ​ຂຶ້ນແລະ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງຕໍ່ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ມີ​ໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ.​ ໄພສານຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ລາຍ​ລະອຽດ ຂອງ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ມາສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ເປົ້າໝາຍກໍແມ່ນເພື່ອໃຫ້ເປັນທີ່ແນ່ໃຈວ່າພວກເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ເກີດໃໝ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງການເພື່ອຈະໄດ້ຈະເລີນເຕີບໂຕຢ່າງບໍ່ມີບັນຫາແລະແມ່ຂອງພວກເຂົາມີ ສຸຂະພາບແຂງແຮງໃນລະຫວ່າງຖືພາ.

ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກໄດ້ອອກຄຳແນະນຳຫລາຍໆຂໍ້ຮວມທັງເລື້ອງອາຫານການກິນ ບັນ ຫາຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນວ່າ ຮູ້ສຶກບໍ່ສະບາຍໃນຍາມຕອນເຊົ້າ ຕະຫຼອດທັງບັນຫາທີ່ພົວພັນກັບການ ຖືພານຳດ້ວຍ.

ໃນໄລຍະ 10 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວິທີທາງຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍ ໃຫ້ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ເກີດໃໝ່ ມີຊີວິດຢູ່ລອດ. ສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ ກໍແມ່ນເວ ລາຜູ້ເປັນແມ່ທີ່ຕັ້ງຄັນ ໄດ້ໄປຫາໝໍຫຼືຜະດຸງຄັນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 8 ເທື່ອແລ້ວທັງຜູ້ເປັນແມ່ແລະ ລູກຕ່າງກໍຈະບໍ່ມີບັນຫາ.

Dr. Ian Askew ຈາກອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກກ່າວວ່າ ຄຳແນະນຳທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ພັດທະ ນາຢ່າງເປັນການສະເພາະຈາກຫລັກຖານທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໃນໄລຍະສອງສາມປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ສະ ແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າການຕິດຕໍ່ຫລາຍເທົ່າໃດທີ່ແມ່ຍິງມີກັບລະບົບຮັກສາສຸຂະພາບ ແມ່ນມີ ໂອກາດໜ້ອຍລົງຫຼາຍເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ແມ່ຍິງຈະໃຫ້ກຳເນີິດແກ່ລູກທີ່ຕາຍໃນເວລາເກີດມາຫຼື ມີບັນຫາແຊກຊ້ອນອື່ນໆກັບເດັກທາລົກທີ່ເກີດໃໝ່.

ໂດຍການເພີ້ມ ການໄປຫາໝໍຂຶ້ນເປັນສອງເທົ່າແຕ່ 4 ເທື່ອ ຫາ 8 ເທື່ອນັ້ນ ບັນຫາຕ່າງໆ ທາງສຸຂະພາບ ແມ່ນສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບການແກ້ໄຂ ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ຖືພາຢູ່ ແລະຄວາມສ່ຽງ ຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ເບົາຫວານແລະຄວາມດັນເລືອດສູງສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບການປິ່ນປົວໄປພ້ອມ. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ມີພວກແມ່ຍິງ ແຕ່ພຽງ 64 ເປີເຊັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ໄປຫາໝໍຫລືນາງຜະດຸງຄັນ 4 ເທື່ອ ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືພາ. ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ກ່າວວ່າ ນັ້ນແມ່ນຈະແຈ້ງບໍ່ ພຽງພໍ ແລະການກວດສຸຂະພາບບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງມີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ຄລີນິກ. ການມີນາງຜະດຸງຄັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ໄປຢ້ຽມຢູ່ເຮືອນ ກໍເປັນການພຽງພໍ.

Dr. Askew ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ມັນແມ່ນການຕິດຕໍ່ທີ່ສຳຄັນ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ ເດີນທາງເປັນໄລຍະໄກໆໄປຫາສະຖານທີ່ພະຍາບານ ຖ້າພວກແມ່ຍິງຫາກສາມາດໄດ້ ຮັບການຮັກສາຢູ່ທີ່ເຮືອນຂອງນາງໃນບ້ານ ໂດຍຜ່ານກຸ່ມຕ່າງໆຂອງປະຊາຄົມຫຼືສ່ວນ ບຸກຄົນກໍໄດ້. ການໄປຢ້ຽມເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນ ເທົ່າໆກັນ ໃນການສະໜອງ ການບໍລິການຮັກສາສຸຂະພາບໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ຖືພາ.

ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກກະປະມານວ່າ ມີແມ່ຍິງ 300,000 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດທີ່ມີສາເຫດກ່ຽວ ກັບການຖືພາໃນປີກາຍນີ້. ໂຕເລກແມ່ນສູງກວ່ານັ້ນຫຼາຍ ສຳລັບເດັກທາລົກທີ່ເກີດໃໝ່. ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ກະປະມານວ່າ ມີເດັກທາລົກເກືອບ 3 ລ້ານຄົນເສຍຊີວິດໃນໄລ ຍະ 28 ມື້ທຳອິດທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ເກີດມາແລະ 2 ລ້ານ 5 ແສນຄົນແມ່ນເກີດມາແລ້ວເສຍ ຊີວິດໃນປີ 2015. ດ້ວຍຂໍ້ແນະນຳໃໝ່ນີ້ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກຫວັງວ່າຈະສາມາດຊ່ອຍ ຊີວິດແລະມີໂອກາດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນທີ່ເດັກທາລົກເກີດຈະມີສຸຂະພາບແຂງແຮງດີເວລາເກີດມາ.

The World Health Organization has come out with nearly 50 recommendations for pregnant women, among them, doubling the number of visits with a doctor or midwife. VOA's Carol Pearson reports that the measures are meant to increase the health of both mothers and their babies and reduce the risk of death.



The World Health Organization has issued new guidance on nutrition, physical problems like morning sickness and other issues involving pregnancy. In the past 10 years, researchers have found many ways to increase the chances that a baby will be born healthy. In an interview with VOA, Dr. Ian Askew with the World Health Organization said one finding is that when expectant mothers have at least eight visits with a qualified health worker, both they and babies have better outcomes.



"That particular recommendation we developed from evidence that's come through in the last few years thatshows that the more contacts the woman has with the health care system, the less likely for her to have a stillbirth or for there to be complications with newborn births."



By doubling the recommended number of visits, from four to eight, health issues can be addressed throughout the pregnancy, and risk factors like diabetes and high blood pressure can be treated. Right now, only 64 percent of women see a health worker even four times during their pregnancies. Askew says that's clearly not enough, and he adds the checkups don't have to take place at a clinic. Home visits by a qualified midwife can suffice.



"It's the contact that's important. They don't necessarily have to trek a long way to a health facility, if the woman can receive the care at her home or in the village, through community groups or individually. Those are equally efficient ways of providing antenatal care services."



The World Health Organization estimates about 300,000 women died from pregnancy-related causes last year. The number was far greater for babies. The WHO estimates nearly three million babies died during the first 28 days of life, and two-and-a-half million were stillborn in 2015. With these new guidelines, the health agency hopes to save lives and increase the chances that babies will be healthy at birth.