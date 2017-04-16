ພວກປະທ້ວງ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເປີດ ເຜີຍບັນທຶກ ການເສຍພາສີຂອງທ່ານ

ບັນດານັກວິຈານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍກ່າວ

ວ່າ ທ່ານຄວນເປີດເຜີຍປະຫວັດການເສຍພາສີຂອງທ່ານຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະ, ຄືກັນກັບທີ່ປະ

ທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທຸກໆຄົນໄດ້ເຮັດໄປ ສຳລັບສີ່ທົດສະວັດເຄິ່ງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ພວກປະ

ທ້ວງໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນສຳລັບ “ການເດີນຂະບວນເສຍພາສີ” ໃນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຕົວເມືອງ

ທົ່ວປະເທດ ເພື່ອເນັ້ນຢໍ້າຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະ

ເປີດເຜີຍປະຫວັດການເສຍພາສີຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ, ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ມັນມີແຕ່ເປັນການພິສູດ ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ມີບາງຢ່າງທີ່ຊຸກເຊື່ອງໄວ້.

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປອ້ອມຮອບຖະໜົນວົງວຽນສູ່ບ້ານພັກຕາກອາກາດ Mar-a-

Lago ຂອງທ່ານໃນລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ ເຊິ່ງປາກົດວ່າເປັນການຫຼີກລ່ຽງພວກປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໃນ

ເມືອງ West Palm Beach ນັ້ນ.

ຜູ້ເດີນຂະບວນບາງຄົນໃນຫຼາຍຕົວເມືອງໄດ້ຖື ຕຸກກະຕາທີ່ເປັນເຄື່ອງໝາຍເຫດຜົນຂອງ

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນໂຕ ໄກ່ ທີ່ມີຊື່ຫຼິ້ນວ່າ “Chicken Don” ທີ່ສະແດງວ່າ ທ່ານປະ

ທານາທິບໍດີ ແມ່ນຢ້ານທີ່ຈະເປີດເຜີຍເອກະສານການເສຍພາສີຂອງທ່ານ ຍ້ອນວ່າມັນ

ຈະເປີດເຜີຍຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ເປັນຕາອັບອາຍຂາຍໜ້າ.

ເມືອງຕ່າງໆບ່ອນທີ່ພວກຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ລວມມີ, ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ຟິລາແດລເຟຍ,

ຊິກາໂກ ແລະ ນິວຢອກ. ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມໃນເມືອງ Berkeley, ລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ລັງຈາກກຸ່ມພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນໄດ້ແກວ່ງແກ້ວນໍ້າ, ກະປ໋ອງ ແລະ ໃຊ້

ກຳປັ້ນຕີກັນ.

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງໃນເດືອນມັງກອນເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ທ່ານໄດ້ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ “ບໍ່ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈເລີຍ” ວ່າທ່ານໄດ້

ເສຍພາສີ ຫຼື ບໍ່. ພວກຜູ້ປະທ້ວງທີ່ອອກມາໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ແມ່ນບໍ່ເຫັນດ້ວຍກັບຄຳ

ເຫັນດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ມື້ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ປະກາດການລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນປີ 2015 ເປັນຕົ້ນ

ມາ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະເປີດເຜີຍເອກະສານເສຍພາສີຂອງທ່ານ, ໂດຍກ່າວ

ວ່າ ມັນກຳລັງຖືກກວດສອບໂດຍອົງການກວດສອບລາຍໄດ້ພາຍໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ

ການເປີດເຜີຍແມ່ນເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້. ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານພາສີກ່າວວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ມີຫຍັງທີ່ຈະຫ້າມ

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເປີດເປີດຂໍ້ມູນດ້ານການເງິນຂອງທ່ານຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະ. ຊາວ ອາເມຣິ

ກັນ ຜູ້ຮັ່ງ ມີຄົນອື່ນໆຈຳນວນຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຂໍ້ມູນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໝົດໃນ

ອະດີດ.

Large numbers of U.S. President Donald Trump's critics say he should make his tax records public, as every U.S. president has done for the past four-and-a-half decades.Crowds of protesters gathered for "tax marches" in more than 100 cities across the nation to emphasize their feelings about Trump's refusal to release his tax records, saying it only proves the president has something to hide.



Trump took a roundabout route to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida apparently to avoid demonstrators in West Palm Beach.



Some marchers in various cities carried a mascot symbolizing their cause - an inflatable chicken nicknamed "Chicken Don," suggesting the president was afraid to release his tax documents because they would expose embarrassing information.



Cities where protesters gathered include Washington, Philadelphia, Chicago and New York.Several people were arrested in Berkeley, California, after dueling protest groups threw bottles, cans and punches at one another.



Since Trump took office in January, he has told reporters the American people "don't care at all" whether he releases his tax returns. Demonstrators who turned out Saturday disagreed.



Since the day he announced his presidential candidacy in 2015, Trump has refused to release his tax documents, saying they are being audited by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and their disclosure is not possible. Tax experts say there is nothing that bars Trump from making his financial details public.A number of other wealthy Americans have pointed to their own disclosures in the past.