ສະຫະລັດ ຟ້ອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ບໍລິຫານ ບໍລິສັດ Volkswagen 6 ຄົນ

ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ບັນລຸການຕົກລົງ ກັບບໍລິສັດຜະລິດລົດ Volkswagen ຂອງເຢຍຣະມັນ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ກ່າວວ່າ ການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຫລີກລ່ຽງມາດຕະຖານ ການປ່ອຍອາຍ​ເສຍຈາກຈັກນ້ຳມັນກາຊວນ ຂອງລົດ​ໂວກ​ສະ​ວາ​ເກັນ​ໃນສະຫະລັດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຍັງ​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງ Loretta Lynch ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດ ວານນີ້ ວ່າບໍລິສັດ Volkswagen ໄດ້ຕົກລົງ ທີ່ຈະຈ່າຍເງິນຈຳນວນ ຫຼາຍຕື້ໂດລາ ອັນເປັນການລົງໂທດທາງອາຍາ ແລະທາງແພ່ງ ແລະ ໃຫ້ເອົາມາດຕະການເພື່ອ

ປ້ອງກັນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການລະເມີດຊ້ຳອີກ ໃນອະນາຄົດ.

ທ່ານນ່າງ Lynch ໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ການລົງໂທດໃໝ່ທັງຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນເພີ່ມຕື່ມ​ໃສ່ ການ​

ຕົກລົງ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 15 ຕື້ໂດລາ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ປະກາດໄປ​ແລ້ວກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້.

ທ່ານນາງ Lynch ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຟ້ອງ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຂອງບໍລິສັດ Volkswagen ຈຳນວນ 6 ຄົນ ໃນຖານມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບ ເລື່ອງທີ່ໜ້າອັບອາຍ ຂາຍໜ້າ ທີ່ມີຊື່ຫຼິ້ນວ່າ “dieselgate ຫຼື ຂ່າວ​ນອງ​ນັນ​ເລື່ອງກາຊວນ” ປະກອບດ້ວຍ

ທ່ານ Oliver Schmidt ຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການ ວິສະວະກຳ ແລະ ສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມຂອງ​ບໍລິສັດ Volkswagen ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມ ໃນສະຫະລັດ ເມື່ອວັນເສົາຜ່ານມາ.

ສ່ວນຜູ້ຖືກກ່າວຟ້ອງຄົນອື່ນ ປະກອບມີ ທ່ານ Jens Hadler ຫົວໜ້າພະແນກຜະລິດ ເຄື່ອງຈັກ ທ່ານ Bernd Gottweis ຫົວໜ້າພະແນກຄວບຄຸມຄຸນນະພາບ ແລະ ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງພະລິດຕະພັນ ທ່ານ Richard Dorenkamp ຫົວໜ້າພະແນກ ເຄື່ອງຈັກຫຼັງຈາກຜ່ານການກວດກາ​ແລ້ວ ທ່ານ Heinz-Jakob Neusser ຫົວໜ້າ ພະແນກ ຜະລິດເຄື່ອງຈັກ ແລະ ພັດທະນາຍີ່ຫໍ້ ແລະ ທ່ານ Jurgen Peter

ວິສະວະກອນ ທີ່ຄວບຄຸມຄຸນນະພາບ ແລະ ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງຜະລິດຕະພັນ.



The United States Department of Justice has reached a settlement with the Germany-based Volkswagen auto company, although officials say the investigation into VW's skirting of U.S. diesel fuel emissions standards is ongoing.



U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Wednesday that Volkswagen has agreed to pay several billion dollars in criminal and civil penalties and to take measures to prevent future violations.



Lynch said the new sanctions are in addition to more than $15 billion in settlements previously announced.



Lynch also said the U.S. has indicted six Volkswagen executives in connection with the scandal nicknamed "dieselgate," including one -- Oliver Schmidt, head of VW's engineering and environmental office -- who was arrested in the United States on Saturday.



The other indictees are Jens Hadler, head of engine development; Bernd Gottweis, head of quality management and product safety; Richard Dorenkamp, head of engines after-treatment department; Heinz-Jakob Neusser, head of engine development and brand development; and Jurgen Peter, engineer in the quality management and product safety group.