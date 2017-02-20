ທ່ານ Pence ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານກຳລັງຫາທາງ ສ້າງສາຍພົວພັນ ອັນເລິກເຊິ່ງກັບ ຢູໂຣບ

ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Mike Pence ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານ ມີຄວາມປິຕິຍິນດີສຳລັບໂອກາດທີ່ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ຢູໂຣບ ແລະ “ຊອກຫາ ທາງທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດສ້າງສາຍພົວພັນອັນເລິກເຊິ່ງຂອງພວກເຮົາກັບ ສະຫະ ພາບ ຢູໂຣບ.”

ຄຳເຫັນຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂອງການເຈລະຈາ ກັບຫົວໜ້ານະໂຍບາຍ ການຕ່າງປະເທດ EU ທ່ານນາງ Federica Mogherini ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຄິດວ່າ EU ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ມີຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ຕ້ອງເຮັດນຳກັນ.

ໃນສັບປະດາແລ້ວນີ້, ທ່ານນາງ Mogherini ໄດ້ລະບຸເຖິງການຮັກສາມາດຕະການລົງ ໂທດຫຼາຍຝ່າຍຕໍ່ ຣັດເຊຍ, ຮັກສາຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍ ອີຣ່ານ ໄວ້ຄືເກົ່າ ແລະ ຈັດການວິ ກິດການອົບພະຍົບວ່າເປັນບັນຫາສຳລັບການຮ່ວມມື EU-ສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານ Pence ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປ ຢູໂຣບ ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ, ທ່ານ ມີຈຸດປະສົງທີ່ຮັບປະກັນບັນດາພັນທະມິດຄືນວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຍັງຄົງເປັນເພື່ອນ ຜູ້ເດັດດ່ຽວຖ່າມກາງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ແຜນຍຸດທະສາດ “ອາເມຣິກາ ມາກ່ອນ” ຂອງລັດຖະ ບານໃໝ່.

ຕາຕະລາງຂອງທ່ານຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ກໍລວມມີການພົບປະກັບປະທານ ສະພາສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ທ່ານ Donald Tusk ແລະ ປະທານຄະນະກຳມາທິການ EU ທ່ານ Jean Claude Juncker.

ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ EU ຈະຊອກຫາຄວາມກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຄາດເດົາ ຂອງທ່ານ Trump ໃນການສຳພາດກັບໜັງສືພິມ ຢູໂຣບ ໃນເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ວ່າປະ ເທດອື່ນໆຈະເດີນຕາມຮອຍ ອັງກິດ ແລະ ອອກຈາກກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດ.

ໃນຕອນບ່າຍຂອງມື້ນີ້, ທ່ານ Pence ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບ ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການ NATO ທ່ານ Jens Stoltenberg ເພື່ອປິດການເດີນທາງຢ້ຽມຢາມ ຢູໂຣບ ຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ສະແດງການສະໜັບສະໜູນອົງການ NATO ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຄວາມປອດໄພ ຂອງພັນທະມິດໃນນະຄອນ Munich ໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເພີ່ມຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈ ຂຶ້ນຕື່ມຫຼັງຈາກຄຳຖະແຫຼງໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານ Trump ທີ່ອະທິບາຍ ເຖິງອົງການ NATO ວ່າ “ລ້າສະໄໝ.”

ທ່ານ Pence ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຄຳປາໄສ ກ່ຽວກັບ ນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງປະເທດຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ເປັນຄັ້ງ ທຳອິດສຳລັບລັດຖະບານໃໝ່ວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ສະໜັບສະໜູນອົງການ NATO ຢ່າງແຂງຂັນ ແລະ ຈະບໍ່ປ່ຽນແປງຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຕໍ່ພັນທະມິດຂ້າມ ມະຫາສະໝຸດ ແອັດລັງຕິກຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ພັນລະຍາຂອງທ່ານ Pence ທ່ານນາງ Karen ແລະ ລູກສາວ ນາງ Chalotte ໄດ້ໄປ ຢ້ຽມຢາມອະນຸສາວະລີ ຄ້າຍກັກຂັງ Dachau ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນອາທິດວານນີ້. ຄ້າຍ ດັ່ງກ່າວຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນໂດຍລັດຖະບານ ນາຊີ ໃນປີ 1933 ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບນະຄອນ Munich.

ຄອບຄົວຂອງທ່ານ Pence ໄດ້ໄປໄວ້ອາໄລ ຕໍ່ອະນຸສາວະລີນານາຊາດໃນໃຈກາງຄ້າຍ ດັ່ງກ່າວ, ດ້ວຍການວາງພວງມາລາ. ນອກນັ້ນພວກເພິ່ນຍັງໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ ອະນຸສາ ວະລີຊາວຢິວ ແລະ ອະນຸສາວະລີສາສະໜາ ກະໂຕລິກຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ, ທ່ຽວຊົມ ຄ້າຍທະຫານ, ບ່ອນເຜົາສົບ ແລະ ຫ້ອງອົບແກ໊ສພິດນຳ.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Monday he was grateful for the opportunity to meet with European leaders and "explore ways that we can deepen our relationship with the European Union."



His comment came at the start of talks with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who said she though the EU and U.S. have many things to work on together.



Last week, Mogherini identified maintaining multilateral sanctions on Russia, keeping the Iran nuclear agreement in place and addressing the refugee crisis as issues for EU-U.S. collaboration.



Pence is on his first trip to Europe since taking office, intending to reassure allies the United States remains a staunch friend amid concerns about the new administration's "America First" strategy.



The vice president's schedule Monday also includes meetings with EU Council President Donald Tusk and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.



EU officials will likely seek clarity on Trump's prediction last month in two European newspaper interviews that other countries would follow Britain and leave the alliance.



In the afternoon, Pence meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to close his European trip.



He expressed support for NATO at the alliance's security conference Saturday in Munich, adding reassurances after Trump's campaign statements describing NATO as "obsolete."



"The United States of America strongly supports NATO and will be unwavering in our commitment to our transatlantic alliance," Pence said in his first major foreign policy address for the new administration.



Pence, his wife, Karen, and daughter Charlotte visited the Dachau concentration camp memorial early Sunday.The camp was established by the Nazi government in 1933 near Munich.



The Pence family paid tribute to the International Memorial at the center of camp, placing a wreath.They also visited a Jewish memorial and a Catholic memorial on the grounds, toured the barracks, a crematorium, and a gas chamber.