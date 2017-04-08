ຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ເວເນຊູເອລາ ຖືກຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ ຮັບໜ້າທີ່ ລັດຖະການ ເປັນເວລາ 15 ປີ

ຜູ້ນຳ​ຝ່າຍຄ້ານເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອລາ ທ່ານ Henrique Capriles ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​

ໄດ້​ຫ້າມບໍ່​ໃຫ້ທ່ານ ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງລັດຖະການ ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ 15 ປີ.

ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕໍ່​ຜູ້​ສະໝັກ​ເປັນ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສອງ​ເທື່ອ ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງ​ວ່າ​ອາດຈະ​ເພີ້​ມ

ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດທ່າມກາງທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ທ້ອງ​

ຖະໜົນ.

ທ່ານ Capriles ​ໄດ້​ປະກາດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຫ້າມດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ຢູ່ໃນ twitter ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ໃຫ້ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ໃດໆ​ຈາກ​ລັດຖະບານ​ເທື່ອ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຂອງ​ລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ "ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ປົກ

ກະຕິ” ​ໃນ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ການ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ນາມ​ຜູ້​ປົກຄອງ​ລັດ Miranda ທີ່ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ

ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ. ທ່ານ Capriles ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ twitter ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ປ ຕິ​ເສດຕໍ່​ການ​ກ່າວ

ອ້າງດັ່ງກ່າ​ວ ​ແລະເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະເຮັດ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ການ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ນີ້ ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຫ້າມ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ທ່ານ Capriles ລົງ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ​ກັບປະທານາທິ

ບໍດີສັງຄົມ​ນິຍົມທ່ານ Nicolas Madurao ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປທີ່ຈະຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ

ປີ 2018.

ທ່ານ Capriles ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ twitter ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕອບໂຕ້ ຕໍ່​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງຫ້າມດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້​ເປັນ​

ພາກສ່ວນ​ທັງໝົດ​ທີ່​ຮວມຢູ່ໃນການ​ເຮັດ​ລັດຖະປະຫານ​ພາຍ​ໃນ. ຜູ້​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄຸນ​ນະ​ວຸດ​ທິ

ຜູ້​ດຽວ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ເຈົ້າ Nicolas Maduro ​ເຈົ້າ ​ແລະ​ຄະນະ​ນຳພາ​ສໍ້

​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫຼວງ​ຄ້າ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ກັບ​ເຈົ້າ."

ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລັດຖະບານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ທ່ານ Capriles ວ່າ ​ຍຸຍົງ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ

​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດຖະບານ​ສັງຄົມ​ນິຍົມທີ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນເກືອບ​ທຸໆ​ມື້.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ Maduro ກ່າວ​ທາງ​ໂທລະ​ພາບ ​ໃນ​ຄືນວັ​ນພະຫັດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ສະໜັບສະໜູນ “ທ້າວ​ນ້ອຍ Capriles” ​ໄດ້​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ ​ເພື່ອ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດການ

​ນອງ​ເລືອດ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຫລາຍ​ສິບພັນ​ຄົນ ພາກັນອອກ​ມາ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ​ໃນນະຄອນ Caracas. ມີ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດລະຫວ່າງ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ

​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ທ່ານ Capriles ​ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນບັນດາ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ຄົນສຳຄັນ ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ເບື້ອງ​ຫລັງ​ ຂະ​ບວນການ​ປະ

​ທ້ວງ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃໝ່​ ຢູ່ໃນ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອລາ.

Venezuela's opposition leader, Henrique Capriles, says authorities have banned him from public office for 15 years.



The sanction against the two-time presidential candidate is likely to increase tensions in the country amid a growing street-protest movement.



Capriles announced the ban on his twitter account. There was no immediate comment from the government.



He said the government's sanction accused him of "administrative irregularities" at his post as governor of the northern state of Miranda. Capriles said on Twitter that he rejected the claim and said he would retain his post.



The sanction would effectively ban Capriles from running against socialist President Nicolas Maduro in a general election due in 2018.



"This is all part and package of the internal coup," Capriles said on Twitter in response to the ban. "The only one who is disqualified in this country is you, Nicolas Maduro, you and the corrupt drug-trafficking leadership that is with you!"



Government officials have previously accused Capriles of stoking violence during near daily protests against the socialist government.



President Maduro said on television Thursday night that followers of "little Capriles" were seeking a bloodbath after tens of thousands of demonstrators turned out in the streets of Caracas. One person died during Thursday's demonstrations.



Capriles is one of the main leaders behind the protest movement and has been calling for new elections in Venezuela.



The protests intensified earlier this month after the Venezuela's Supreme Court made a ruling curbing the powers of the opposition-controlled legislature. The court reversed the moves days later following an outcry, but the opposition claims the move shows the administration's authoritarian nature.



Capriles lost the presidential election to Hugo Chavez in 2012 and then lost again to current President Maduro, Chavez's handpicked successor, by the slimmest of margins.



Venezuela has experienced recent shortages of food, medicine and basic goods following a collapse in prices for the country's oil exports. The opposition blames President Maduro for the crisis. Maduro says the economic downturn was caused by U.S.-backed business elites who are trying to impose right-wing rule.



Venezuela has seen three attempted military coups since 1992.



The leader of Venezuela's 2014 protest movement, Leopoldo Lopez, has been held in prison for the last three years on charges of inciting political unrest.