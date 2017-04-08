ຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ເວເນຊູເອລາ ຖືກຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ ຮັບໜ້າທີ່ ລັດຖະການ ເປັນເວລາ 15 ປີ

ຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍຄ້ານເວເນຊູເອລາ ທ່ານ Henrique Capriles ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່
ໄດ້ຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ທ່ານ ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງລັດຖະການ ເປັນເວລາ 15 ປີ.
ການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສອງເທື່ອ ມີທ່າທາງວ່າອາດຈະເພີ້ມ
ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທ່າມກາງທີ່ມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວປະທ້ວງຢູ່ຕາມທ້ອງ
ຖະໜົນ.
ທ່ານ Capriles ໄດ້ປະກາດ ກ່ຽວກັບການຫ້າມດັ່ງກ່າວ ຢູ່ໃນ twitter ຂອງທ່ານ.
ຍັງບໍ່ມີການໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນໃດໆຈາກລັດຖະບານເທື່ອ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ການລົງໂທດຂອງລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາທ່ານວ່າ "ເຮັດວຽກທີ່ບໍ່ປົກ
ກະຕິ” ໃນໜ້າທີ່ການຂອງທ່ານໃນນາມຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ Miranda ທີ່ຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອ
ຂອງປະເທດ. ທ່ານ Capriles ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນ twitter ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ປ ຕິເສດຕໍ່ການກ່າວ
ອ້າງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານຈະເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ການຂອງທ່ານຕໍ່ໄປ.
ການລົງໂທດນີ້ ຈະເປັນການຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ທ່ານ Capriles ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນກັບປະທານາທິ
ບໍດີສັງຄົມນິຍົມທ່ານ Nicolas Madurao ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປທີ່ຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນ
ປີ 2018.
ທ່ານ Capriles ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນ twitter ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ ຕໍ່ຄຳສັ່ງຫ້າມດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ເປັນ
ພາກສ່ວນທັງໝົດທີ່ຮວມຢູ່ໃນການເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານພາຍໃນ. ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄຸນນະວຸດທິ
ຜູ້ດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດນີ້ ແມ່ນເຈົ້າ Nicolas Maduro ເຈົ້າ ແລະຄະນະນຳພາສໍ້
ລາດບັງຫຼວງຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດ ທີ່ຢູ່ກັບເຈົ້າ."
ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ທ່ານ Capriles ວ່າ ຍຸຍົງໃຫ້ເກີດ
ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ໃນການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານສັງຄົມນິຍົມທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນເກືອບທຸໆມື້.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ Maduro ກ່າວທາງໂທລະພາບ ໃນຄືນວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ພວກສະໜັບສະໜູນ “ທ້າວນ້ອຍ Capriles” ໄດ້ຊອກຫາຊ່ອງທາງ ເພື່ອຢາກໃຫ້ເກີດການ
ນອງເລືອດ ຫລັງຈາກພວກປະທ້ວງຫລາຍສິບພັນຄົນ ພາກັນອອກມາປະທ້ວງ ຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງໃນນະຄອນ Caracas. ມີຄົນນຶ່ງເສຍຊີວິດລະຫວ່າງການປະທ້ວງໃນ
ວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ທ່ານ Capriles ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຄົນສຳຄັນ ທີ່ຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫລັງ ຂະບວນການປະ
ທ້ວງ ແລະໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃໝ່ ຢູ່ໃນເວເນຊູເອລາ.
Venezuela's opposition leader, Henrique Capriles, says authorities have banned him from public office for 15 years.
The sanction against the two-time presidential candidate is likely to increase tensions in the country amid a growing street-protest movement.
Capriles announced the ban on his twitter account. There was no immediate comment from the government.
He said the government's sanction accused him of "administrative irregularities" at his post as governor of the northern state of Miranda. Capriles said on Twitter that he rejected the claim and said he would retain his post.
The sanction would effectively ban Capriles from running against socialist President Nicolas Maduro in a general election due in 2018.
"This is all part and package of the internal coup," Capriles said on Twitter in response to the ban. "The only one who is disqualified in this country is you, Nicolas Maduro, you and the corrupt drug-trafficking leadership that is with you!"
Government officials have previously accused Capriles of stoking violence during near daily protests against the socialist government.
President Maduro said on television Thursday night that followers of "little Capriles" were seeking a bloodbath after tens of thousands of demonstrators turned out in the streets of Caracas. One person died during Thursday's demonstrations.
Capriles is one of the main leaders behind the protest movement and has been calling for new elections in Venezuela.
The protests intensified earlier this month after the Venezuela's Supreme Court made a ruling curbing the powers of the opposition-controlled legislature. The court reversed the moves days later following an outcry, but the opposition claims the move shows the administration's authoritarian nature.
Capriles lost the presidential election to Hugo Chavez in 2012 and then lost again to current President Maduro, Chavez's handpicked successor, by the slimmest of margins.
Venezuela has experienced recent shortages of food, medicine and basic goods following a collapse in prices for the country's oil exports. The opposition blames President Maduro for the crisis. Maduro says the economic downturn was caused by U.S.-backed business elites who are trying to impose right-wing rule.
Venezuela has seen three attempted military coups since 1992.
The leader of Venezuela's 2014 protest movement, Leopoldo Lopez, has been held in prison for the last three years on charges of inciting political unrest.
