ໜ່ວຍໂຈມຕີຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ

ກອງທັບເຮືອ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງສົ່ງໜ່ວຍໂຈມຕີໄປແຫຼມ ເກົາຫຼີ ເພີ່ມເສີມຂະຫຍາຍ ການມີໜ້າຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ແລະ ເຕືອນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເຊິ່ງໃນສັບປະດານີ້ໄດ້ດຳ

ເນີນການທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງທີ່ມີມະຕິອົງການສະຫະປະຊາ

ຊາດ ຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ກຸ່ມໂຈມຕີລວມມີກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນທີ່ມີຊື່ຄືກັນ, USS Carl Vinson ພ້ອມກັບລະ ບົບທຳລາຍລູກສອນໄຟນຳວິຖີສາມເຄື່ອງ.

ພຽງຢາງ ໄດ້ຕໍ່ຕ້ານການຕັກເຕືອນຈາກສາກົນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ ແລະ ອຸປະ ກອນທົດລອງລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍຢ່າງຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງແຜນຍຸດທະ

ສາດທີ່ກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງ ສຳລັບການຮັບມືກັບປະເທດທີ່ຢູ່ໂດດດ່ຽວນີ້ເທື່ອນັ້ນ, ທ່ານໄດ້ ກ່າວວິຈານນະໂຍບາຍ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບ “ແຜນຍຸດທະສາດຄວາມອົດທົນ” ຂອງລັດ ຖະບານກ່ອນ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງທີ່ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກຳລັງພັດທະນາລູກສອນໄຟທີ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດ ໃນການໂຈມຕີໄລຍະໄກດ້ວຍອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຢູ່ກໍຕາມ. ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກໍຍັງໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງ

ໃຫ້ ຈີນ , ເຊິ່ງເປັນໜຶ່ງໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປະເທດທີ່ມີສາຍພົວພັນອັນແຂງແກ່ນກັບ ເກົາຫຼີ

ເໜືອ, ໃຫ້ ເອົາມາດຕະການທີ່ໜັກກວ່າເກົ່າ ເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍພວກນັ້ນ.

ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ສະເໜີວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ອາດຈະປະຕິບັດການຝ່າຍດຽວ ຖ້າ

ຈີນ ບໍ່ມີຄວາມເຕັມໃຈທີ່ຈະເຮັດຫຼາຍກວ່ານີ້.

The U.S. Navy is sending a strike group toward the Korean Peninsula to bolster the U.S. presence there and send a message to North Korea, which this week conducted a ballistic missile test in spite of U.N. Security Council resolutions banning such launches.



The strike group includes its namesake aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, as well as three guided-missile destroyers.



Pyongyang has repeatedly defied international warnings about conducting missile launches and testing nuclear devices.



While U.S. President Donald Trump has not set out a clear strategy for dealing with the isolated nation, he has criticized the past administration's U.S. policy of "strategic patience," in the face of North Korea's ongoing efforts to develop long-range nuclear strike capability.Trump has also called on China, one of the few nations with strong ties to Pyongyang, to take stronger action to curb those nuclear ambitions.



Earlier this month, Trump suggested the U.S. might take action unilaterally if China wasn't willing to do more.