ລັດອາແກນຊໍ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ປະຫານຊີວິດ ນັກໂທດຄົນທຳອິດ ໃນຮອບ 12 ປີ

ລັດ Arkansas ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ປະຫານຊີວິດນັກໂທດຄົນທຳອິດໃນຮອບ 12 ປີ.
ທ້າວ Ledell Lee ທີ່ມີອາຍຸໄດ້ 51 ປີ ໄດ້ຖືກປະຫານຊີວິດໃນຕອນແລງວັນພະຫັດ
ວານນີ້ ຫລັງຈາກສານສູງສຸດສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ຄໍາຮ້ອງຂໍບໍ່ໃຫ້ປະຫານຊີວິດ.
ທ້າວ Lee ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນລົງໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດ ໃນຖານເອົາເຫລັກປ່ຽນຕີນລົດ ຕີແມ່
ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງຈົນຕາຍໃນປີ 1993.
ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ້າວ Lee ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການ ກ່ອນລູກຄວາມຂອງທ່ານ
ນາງ ຖືກປະຫານຊີວິດວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຮ້ອງຂໍກໍຄືຮັບຟັງການກ່າວອ້າງຂອງທ້າວ
Lee ທີ່ວ່າ ການກວດສອບ DNA ສະໄໝໃໝ່ອາດສາມາດພິສູດວ່າລາວບໍ່ມີຄວາມຜິດ.”
ລັດ Arkansas ໄດ້ໃຊ້ຢາສາມຊະນິດໃນການປະຫານຊີວິດ ທ້າວ Lee ຮວມທັງຢາ
ນອນລັບ midazolam. ຢາທີ່ທາງລັດມີຈະໝົດອາຍຸລົງໃນທ້າຍເດືອນນີ້.
ລັດ Arkansas ມີໝາຍກຳນົດຈະປະຫານຊີວິດແປດຄົນ ໃນລະຍະ 11 ມື້ໃນເດືອນ
ເມສານີ້ ກ່ອນຢາຈະໝົດອາຍຸ.
ການຂໍອຸທອນທາງກົດໝາຍ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການປະຫານຊີວິດທີ່ຕິດຕໍ່ກັນຖືກເລື່ອນເວ
ລາມາຫລາຍຄັ້ງແລ້ວ.
The U.S. state of Arkansas has conducted its first execution of an inmate in 12 years.
Ledell Lee, who was 51, was executed late Thursday night after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected requests to stay the execution.
Lee was convicted and sentenced to death for beating a woman to death with a tire iron in 1993.
Lee's lawyer said in a statement before her client's execution that "All we are asking for is a hearing on Mr. Lee's claim that modern DNA testing can prove his innocence."
Arkansas used three drugs to execute Lee, including the sedative midazolam. The state's supply of the drug expires at the end of the month.
Arkansas had scheduled eight executions over an 11-day period in April before the drug's expiration.
Legal appeals have postponed several of the back-to-back executions.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ