ລັດອາແກນຊໍ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ປະຫານຊີວິດ ນັກໂທດຄົນທຳອິດ ໃນຮອບ 12 ປີ

ລັດ Arkansas ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ໄດ້ປະຫານ​ຊີວິດ​ນັກ​ໂທ​ດຄົນ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ຮອບ 12 ປີ​.

ທ້າວ Ledell Lee ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ໄດ້ 51 ປີ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປະຫານ​ຊີວິດ​ໃນ​ຕອນແລງວັນ​ພະຫັດ

ວານ​ນີ້ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ສານ​ສູ​ງສຸດສະຫະລັດ ​ໄດ້​ປະຕິ​ເສດ ຕໍ່​ຄໍາ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ປະຫານ​ຊີວິດ.

ທ້າວ Lee ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັດສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ປະຫານ​ຊີວິດ ​ໃນ​ຖານ​ເອົາ​ເຫລັກ​ປ່ຽນ​ຕີນລົດ ຕີ​ແມ່

ຍິງ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຈົນຕາຍ​ໃນ​ປີ 1993.

ທະນາຍຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວ Lee ກ່າວຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລ​ງການ ກ່ອນ​ລູກຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ

​ນາງ ຖືກ​ປະຫານ​ຊີວິດ​ວ່າ “ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ກໍ​ຄື​ຮັບ​ຟັງການ​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງຂອງ​ທ້າວ

Lee ທີ່ວ່າ ການ​ກວດສອບ DNA ສະ​ໄໝ​ໃໝ່​ອາດສາມາດ​ພິສູດ​ວ່າ​ລາວ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ.”

ລັດ Arkansas ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ຢາ​ສາມ​ຊະນິດໃນ​ການ​ປະຫານ​ຊີວິດ ທ້າວ Lee ຮວມທັງ​ຢາ

ນອນ​ລັບ midazolam. ​ຢາທີ່​ທາງ​ລັດ​ມີຈະ​ໝົດອາຍຸລົງ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນນີ້.

ລັດ Arkansas ​ມີໝາຍ​ກຳນົດ​ຈະປະຫານ​ຊີວິດແປດ​ຄົນ ​ໃນ​ລະຍະ 11 ມື້​ໃນ​ເດືອນ

​ເມສານີ້​ ກ່ອນ​ຢາ​ຈະ​ໝົດ​ອາຍຸ.

ການຂໍ​ອຸທອນ​ທາງ​ກົດໝາຍ ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ການ​ປະຫານ​ຊີວິດ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັນຖືກ​ເລື່ອນ​ເວ

ລາມາ​ຫລາຍ​ຄັ້ງ​ແລ້ວ.

The U.S. state of Arkansas has conducted its first execution of an inmate in 12 years.



Ledell Lee, who was 51, was executed late Thursday night after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected requests to stay the execution.



Lee was convicted and sentenced to death for beating a woman to death with a tire iron in 1993.



Lee's lawyer said in a statement before her client's execution that "All we are asking for is a hearing on Mr. Lee's claim that modern DNA testing can prove his innocence."



Arkansas used three drugs to execute Lee, including the sedative midazolam. The state's supply of the drug expires at the end of the month.



Arkansas had scheduled eight executions over an 11-day period in April before the drug's expiration.



Legal appeals have postponed several of the back-to-back executions.