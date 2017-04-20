ຍານອາວະກາດ Soyuz ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ທະຍານຂຶ້ນ ​ເພື່ອ​ເດີນທາງ​ໄປ ສະຖານີ

ອາວະກາດນານາຊາດ ຫຼື ISS ໂດຍບັນທຸກນັກບິນອາວະກາດ ອາເມຣິກັນຄົນນຶ່ງ

ທີ່ຈະທຳການບິນຢູ່ໃນອາວະກາດ ​ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ແລະ ນັກ​ເຫາະຈັກກະວານອາວຸໂສ

ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ນຳດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານ Jack Fischer ແລະ ທ່ານ Fyodor Yurchikhin ໄດ້ອອກ​ເດີນ​ທາງຈາກ ບ່ອນສົ່ງຍານອາວະກາດ Baikonur ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ເພື່ອ​ໄປປະຕິບັດພາລະ ກິດ

​ເປັນ​ເວລາ 4 ເດືອນ ຢູ່ເທິງສະຖານີທີ່ໂຄຈອນອ້ອມໂລກ. ທັງສອງທ່ານ ແມ່ນມີກຳນົດ

ຈະ​ໄປ​ເຖິງສະຖານີອາ​ວະ​ກາດ ISS ໃນມື້ດຽວກັນ ລຸນຫລັງຈາກ ທີ່ໄດ້ບິນຢູ່ 6 ຊົ່ວໂມງ

ໃນອາວະກາດແລ້ວ.

ຕາມປົກກະຕິ ຣັດເຊຍ ຈະສົ່ງນັກ​ເຫາະ​ຈັກກະວານສອງຄົນ ໄປນຳຍານ Soyuz ​ໃນ

ການບິນໄປຍັງສະຖານີອາວະກາດ ພ້ອມກັນກັບນັກບິນອາວະກາດ ອາເມຣິກັນຄົນນຶ່ງ.

ແຕ່​ເທື່ອ​ນີ້ໄດ້ຫລຸດອັດຕາຂອງລູກເຮືອລົງ ຈົນກວ່າວ່າ ຫ້ອງທົດລອງດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດ

ໃໝ່ ຂອງປະເທດ ຈະຖືກຕິດຕັ້ງສຳ​ເລັດ ​ໃສ່ສະຖານີອາ​ວະ​ກາດ ISS ໃນປີໜ້າ.

ທ່ານ Fischer ແລະ ທ່ານ Yurchikhin ຈະໄປຮ່ວມກັບ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ບິນ​ອາ​ວະ​ກາດ ຊາວ

ອາເມຣິກັນ ທ່ານນາງ Peggy Whitson ແລະນັກ​ເຫ​າະຈັກກະວານ ຊາວຣັດເຊຍ

ທ່ານ Oleg Novitskiy ແລະ ທ່ານ Thomas Pesquet ນັກ​ບິນອາ​ວະ​ກາດຈາກຝຣັ່ງ.

ທ່ານນາງ Whitson ເປັນຜູ້ບັນຊາການ ສະຖານີ ISS ຄົນປັດຈຸບັນ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ທຳສະຖິຕິ

ໃໝ່ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ​ໃນການໃຊ້ຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນວົງໂຄຈອນ ດົນທີ່ສຸດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ

ໃນວັນຈັນ ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ​ເວລາ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ ຈະທຳລາຍສະຖິຕິ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ 534 ມື້. ທ່ານ

ນາງ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການສະແດງຄວາມຍິນດີ ທາງໂທລະສັບ ຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ

ທຣຳ ແລະ ທ່ານນາງ Ivanka ລູກສາວຂອງທ່ານ ໃນມື້ດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

A Soyuz space capsule has blasted off for the International Space Station, carrying an American astronaut making his first space flight and a veteran Russian cosmonaut.



Jack Fischer and Fyodor Yurchikhin departed Thursday from Russia's Baikonur launch facility for a four-month mission onboard the orbital outpost.The pair are scheduled to rendezvous with the ISS later in the day after a speedy six-hour flight.



Russia usually sends two cosmonauts on Soyuz flights to the space station, along with an American astronaut.But its scaling back its crew rotations until the country's new science laboratory is attached to the ISS next year.



Fischer and Yurchikhin will join American Peggy Whitson, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy and France's Thomas Pesquet.



Whitson, the current ISS commander, will officially set the American record for the most days spent in orbit on Monday, when she breaks the current mark of 534 days.She will receive a congratulatory phone call from President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka that day.