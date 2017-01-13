ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ກຳຈະລັງພົ້ນຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງທ່ານ John Kerry ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມີການເຝົ້າລະວັງແນວຄິດຊາດນິຍົມທີ່ຂົ່ມຂູ່ຈະແບ່ງແຍກໂລກຂອງ​ເຮົາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ກັນ. ທ່ານ ແລະ ຜູ້ທີ່ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງກ່ອນໜ້າທ່ານ 3 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຍົກຍ້ອງປະຫວັດ ສາດການທູດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພິທີສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ການສຳເລັດກໍ່ສ້າງສູນກາງການ ທູດສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ນະ ຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ນັກຂ່າວ Zlatica Hoke ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ Kerry ແລະ ອະດີດລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານນາງ Madeleine Albright, ທ່ານນາງ Hillary Clinton ແລະ ທ່ານ Colin Powell ໄດ້ສັນລະເສີນບົດບາດ ທາງການທູດຂອງ ສະ ຫະລັດ ໃນການປົກ​ປັກຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບຂອງໂລກ, ແກ້ໄຂຄວາມ ຂັດແຍ້ງ ແລະ ສົ່ງເສີມການພັດທະນາ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ຂອງປະຊາຊົນ. ທ່ານ Kerry ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການເຝົ້າລະວັງຕໍ່ລັດທິຊາດນິຍົມ ແລະ ແນວຄິດອື່ນໆ ທີ່ຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຈະແບ່ງແຍກໂລກຂອງ​ພວກ ​ເຮົາ.

ທ່ານ Kerry ເວົ້າວ່າ “ມັນມີຫຼາຍສຽງໃນໂລກນີ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວໄດ້ຍອມແພ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການທູດ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນ ແລະ ບາງຄົນກໍສະໜັບສະໜູນຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍ ຕໍ່ການລົ້ມເລີກການຮ່ວມມື, ການສ້າງສາເສດຖະກິດ ແລະ ກຳແພງການເມືອງ, ແລະ ການຂະຫຍາຍ ຕົວຂອງຄວາມບໍ່ໄວ້ເນື້ອເຊື່ອໃຈແລະການແບ່ງແຍກຕາມຜິວພັນ, ຊົນ​ຊາດ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ ເຊື້ອຊາດ ແລະ ສາສະໜາ.”

ທ່ານ Kerry ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າເລື່ອງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການທູດ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ສະທ້ອນ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນເຖິງວິ ໄສທັດທີ່ມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງ ແລະ ສູງສົ່ງຢ່າງຍິ່ງ.

ທ່ານ Kerry ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກກຳນົດຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍຊົນເຜົ່າ, ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ ຖືກກຳນົດຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍເຊື້ອຕະກຸນ, ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກກຳນົດຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍຊື່, ພວກເຮົາ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກ ກຳນົດຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍຕົ້ນກຳເນີດຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາຖືກກຳນົດຂຶ້ນມາ ໂດຍແນວຄິດ. ແຕກຕ່າງຈາກປະເທດສ່ວນຫຼາຍ, ເຊິ່ງແນວຄິດນັ້ນແມ່ນທຸກຄົນຖືກ ສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາ​ໂດຍເທົ່າ ທຽມກັນ."

ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ຢ່າງບໍ່ເປີດເຜີຍ ຕໍ່ຄຳວິຈານໂດຍກົງຕໍ່ທ່ານນາງໃນ ລະຫວ່າງການໂຄ ສະນາຫາສຽງປະທານາທິບໍດີປີກາຍນີ້, ທ່ານນາງ Hillary Clinton ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສາລາທີ່ ຕັ້ງຊື່ຕາມທ່ານນາງນັ້ນແມ່ນພາກສ່ວນທີ່ໂປ່ງໃສທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂຄງການທັງໝົດ. ທ່ານນາງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ບົດຮຽນການທູດຂອງມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນ ແລະ ມີຄວາມຮີບ​ດ່ວນຫລາຍ ກວ່າທີ່ເຄີຍ​ເປັນມາ.

ທ່ານນາງ Clinton ອະດີດລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະຊາທິ ປະໄຕ, ສິດເສລີພາບ ແລະການ​ປົກຄອງ​ດ້ວຍ​ຕົວ ບົດກົດໝາຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຖືກໂຈມ ຕີໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ຄື້ນຂອງລະບອບຜະ ເດັດການ ແລະ ລັດທິ​ຄັດຄ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ມີ​ສິດ​ເສລີ ທີ່ກຳລັງເພີ່ມສູງຂຶ້ນ ໄດ້ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ພື້ນຖານຂອງ​ໂລກໃນຍຸກຫຼັງສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງ ທີສອງ ທີ່ບັນດານັກການທູດ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ສ້າງຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ປົກປ້ອງນັບ​ຕັ້ງ ແຕ່ສະໄໝ ທ່ານ George Marshall ແລະ ທ່ານ Dean Acheson ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.”

ຖ່າມກາງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງໃນປະຈຸບັນກັບ ຣັດເຊຍ ນັ້ນ, ອະດີດລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະ ເທດ Colin Powell ຈື່ໄດ້ເວລາທີ່ສາຍພົວພັນຕ່າງໆຍັງມີຄວາມເປັນມິດກັນ​ດີ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ ແລະ ທ່ານກໍໄດ້ຮັບແກ້ວເຫຼົ້າວົດກາເປັນຂອງຂວັນຈາກຄູ່ຮ່ວມຕຳແໜ່ງຝ່າຍ ຣັດເຊຍ, ທ່ານ Igor Ivanov.

ທ່ານ Colin Powell ອະດີດລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະ ລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແກ້ວ ເຫຼົ້າດັ່ງກ່າວມີຮູບປືນ AK-47 ແລະ ດ້ວຍກຽດສັກສີທັງໝົດຂອງມັນນັ້ນ ຕອນນີ້ມັນກໍ ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ໃນກະຊວງການຕ່າງ ປະເທດ.”

ສູນກາງການທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນຫໍພິພິດທະພັນ ແລະ ສູນກາງການສຶກສາ ທີ່ອຸທິດໃຫ້​ແກ່ປະຫວັດສາດການທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ວຽກງານຂອງການທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ມີຄວາມ ສຳຄັນ ແລະ ຫຼາຍຄັ້ງມັກ​ຈະ ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນອັນຕະລາຍ. ສູນ​ກາງ​ດັ່ງກ່າວຈະຖືກເປີດນຳໃຊ້ຕໍ່ ສາທາລະນະໃນທ້າຍຂອງປີໜ້າ.



Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has called for vigilance against nationalist trends that threaten to divide the world. He and three of his predecessors praised the history of U.S. diplomacy at an event Tuesday marking the completion of the U.S. Center for Diplomacy at the Department of State in Washington. Zlatica Hoke has more.



Kerry, and former secretaries of state Madeleine Albright, Hillary Clinton and Colin Powell praised the role of U.S. diplomacy in maintaining the world's peace, resolving conflicts and fostering development to improve people's lives. Kerry called for vigilance against nationalism and other trends that threaten to divide the world.



((JOHN KERRY, US SECRETARY OF STATE))

"There are many voices in the world who have essentially given up on diplomacy. They see, and some openly encourage, the breakdown of cooperation, the building of economic and political walls, and the growth of mistrust and division along racial, ethnic, national and religious lines."



Kerry said the story of American diplomacy reflects a far different and far more uplifting vision.



((JOHN KERRY, US SECRETARY OF STATE))

"We are not defined by ethnicity, we are not defined by lineage, we are not defined by names, we are not defined by where we come from. We are defined by an idea. Unlike most of the nations, the idea is that all people are created equal."



In a veiled response to the criticism directed at her during last year's presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton said the pavilion named after her is the most transparent part of the entire project. She said that today the lessons of diplomacy are more vital and urgent than ever.



((HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER US SECRETARY OF STATE))

"Democracy, freedom and the rule of law are under attack around the world. A rising tide of authoritarianism and illiberalism threatens the foundations of the post-World War II global era that American diplomats have built and defended since (George) Marshall and (Dean) Acheson."



Amid current tensions with Russia, former Secretary of State Colin Powell recalled a time when relations were friendlier and he received a bottle of vodka as a gift from his Russian counterpart, Igor Ivanov.



((COLIN POWELL, FORMER US SECRETARY OF STATE))

"The bottle is the image of an AK-47 assault rifle, and in all its glory it is now here at the State Department."



The U.S. Center for Diplomacy is a museum and an education center devoted to the history of U.S. diplomacy and the important and often dangerous work of U.S. diplomats. It will open to the public late next year.