ສານອຸທອນ ສະຫະລັດ ຕັດສິນວ່າ ກົດໝາຍ ປົກປ້ອງ ພວກຮັກຮ່ວມເພດ ໃນສະຖານທີ່ ເຮັດວຽກ

ສານລັດຖະບານກາງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນວ່າ ພວກກະເທີຍ ແລະ ພວກປ່ຽນເພດທັງ

ຜູ້ຊາຍ ແລະ ແມ່ຍິງ ແມ່ນຖືກປົກປ້ອງພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍສິດທິພົນລະເມືອງທີ່ມີຄວາມ

ສຳຄັນ ເຊິ່ງຫ້າມບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການຈຳ​ແນ​ກກີດ​ກັນ ໃນສະຖານທີ່ເຮັດວຽກ.

ການຕັດສິນດ້ວຍຄະແນນ 8 ຕໍ່ 3 ຂອງສານອຸທອນ​ເຂດ 7 ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນ Chicago ​ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ແມ່ນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ທີ່ມີການຕັດສິນ ໂດຍສານອຸທອນລັດ

ຖະບານກາງ. ການຕັດສິນຂອງສານດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນການຕອບສະໜອງ ຕໍ່ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ

ໂດຍ ທ່ານນາງ Kimberly Hively ອາຈານສອນທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຊຸມຊົນໃນລັດ

Indiana. ທ່ານນາງ Hively ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາມະຫາວິທະຍາ​ໄລ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ຈ້າງ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເຂົ້າ

ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ​ເປັນພະນັກ ງານເຕັມເວລາ ຍ້ອນວ່າລາວເປັນ​ແມ່ຍິງຮັກຮ່ວມເພດ.

ການຕັດສິນຂອງສານອຸທອນກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກົດໝາຍສິດທິພົນລະເມືອງປີ

1964, ເຊິ່ງປົກປ້ອງບັນດາພະນັກງານ ຈາກການຖືກຈຳ​ແນ​ກກີດ​ກັນ ຍ້ອນເຊື້ອຊາດ,

ຜິວພັນ, ສາສະໜາ, ຕົ້ນກຳເນີດທີ່​ມາ ຫຼື ເພດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ກວມເລື່ອງພື້ນຖານທາງ

ເພດ, ຍ້ອນວ່າ ລັດຖະສະພາບໍ່ໄດ້ຂຽນໄວ້ໃນກົດໝາຍໂດຍສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ. ຄະນະ

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ 3 ຄົນ ຈາກສານອຸທອນທີ່ມີຫ້ອງ ການຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນ Atlanta ໄດ້ຕັດສິນ

ແນວນີ້ ໃນເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະກາດບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງວ່າ ລັດຖະ

ບານຂອງທ່ານຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນດຳລັດ ເຊັນໂດຍອະດີດປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ບາ

ຣັກ ໂອບາມາ ທີ່ຫ້າມບໍ່​ໃຫ້ພະນັກງານສັນຍາຈ້າງລັດຖະບານກາງ ຈຳ​ແນ​ກກີດ​ກັນ​ຕໍ່​ພວກພະນັກງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ພື້ນຖານທາງເພດ.

ແຕ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ໄດ້ພິກປີ້ນແນວທາງຂອງທ່ານ ໂອບາມາ ສຳ

ລັບໂຮງຮຽນຫຼວງຂອງປະເທດ ເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກນັກຮຽນປ່ຽນເພດສາມາດໃຊ້

ຫ້ອງນໍ້າທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມັກ​ໄດ້.

