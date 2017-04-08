ການໂຈມຕີ ຊີເຣຍ ເຮັດໃຫ້ ຄວາມສຳພັນ ລະຫວ່າງ ສຫລ ກັບ ຣັດເຊຍ ເຄັ່ງຕຶງ

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂອ​ງສະຫະລັດ ຕໍ່​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ​ເພື່ອຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ການໃຊ້​ອາວຸດ

​ເຄມີ​ໂຈມຕີ​ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສັງຫານ​ພົນລະ​ເຮືອນ​ປະມານ 100 ຄົນນັ້ນ ພວມຂົ່ມຂູ່ ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ສຳ

ພັນລະຫວ່າງ​ສະຫະລັດ ກັບຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ພັນທະ​ມິດ​ທີ່​ແຂງຂັນ​ຂອງລັດຖະບານ​ຊີ

​ເຣຍທີ່​ມີ​ການຖິ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຮັບຜິດຊອບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ແກັສພິດ​ນັ້ນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ Vladimir Putin ກ່າວ​ໃນເຊົ້າວັນ​ສຸກ​ວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ​ “ການ​

ໂຈມ​ຕີນີ້ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ສາຍ​ພົວພັນ ​ລະຫວ່າງ ​ສະຫະລັດ

​ກັບຣັດ​ເຊຍ” ​ແລະ​ຍັງ “​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຕໍ່​ກົດໝາຍ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ” ອີ​ກດ້ວຍ ອີງ​ຕາມຖະ​ແຫຼ​ງການ​

ທີ່​ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໂດຍ​ວັງ​ເຄຣັມລິນ.

​ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ນີ້ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ໂຈະ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​

ເພື່ອ​ຫຼີກ​ລ່ຽງບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ບັນຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້​ງ​ໂດຍ​ຄວາມ​ບັງ​ເອີນລະຫວ່າງເຮືອບິນ​ທະຫານ

​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ​ແລະຣັດ​ເຊຍທີ່​ບິນ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ນ່ານຟ້າ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ.

​ເອກ​ອັກຄະ​ລັດຖະທູດ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ປະຈຳ​ອົງການ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ນາງ Nikki

Haley ກ່າວ​ທີ່​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ ​ຂອງ​ສະພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນຄົງ​ ອົງ​ການສະຫະ​ປະຊາ

​ຊາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ວານ​ນີ້ວ່າປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ຊີ​ເຣຍທ່ານ Bashar al-Assad ອາດ​ຖື​ວ່າ

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໂງ່ໂດຍ​ປິດ​ບັງເລື່ອງອາວຸດ​ເຄມີບໍ່​ໃຫ້ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຮູ້ນັ້ນແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ອະທິບາຍ​ທີ່​ອາດ

​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ທີ່ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການ​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ​ທາງທະຫານ ຕໍ່​ອຳນາດ​ ການ​ປົກ

ຄອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ.

ກອງທັບ​ສະຫະລັດ​ ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ ຈຳນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ເຂົ້າໄປ​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​

ໂຈມ​ຕີໂດຍ​ກົງ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດຕໍ່​ກຳລັງ​ລັດຖະບານ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ.

ສະຫະລັດ​ເລີ່ມຍິງ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ Tomahawk ຈຳນວນ 59 ລູກ ທີ່​ນຳ​ທິດ​

ທາງໂດຍ​ດາວ​ທຽມໃນ​ເວລາປະມານ 4 ​ໂມງ 40 ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ຕາມ​ເວລາ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ໃນ​ຊີ​

ເຣຍ ຈາກ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລົບ​ Rossand ​ແລະ Porter ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ປະຈຳການ​ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ພາກຕາ

​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ເລ Mediterranean​. ການ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວລາ​ຢູ່ສາມ

ຫາ​ສີ່​ນາທີ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າຂອງເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະຫະລັດ​.

ທຳນຽບຂອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃນ​ຄັ້ງນີ້ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງການ​

ສະບັບ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ ​ໄຮ້​ຄວາມ​ຄຶດ​ແລະ​ຂາດ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບຜິດຊອບ. ຖະ​ແຫຼງການ​ຍັງກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​

ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ສາຍຕາ​ສັ້ນ ​ແລະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ ທີ່​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້

ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ເຊື່ອ​ຟັງ ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ.

ກ່າວ​ກັນ​ວ່າກຳລັງ​ສະຫະລັດ​ ​ໄດ້​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ສະໜາມ​ບິນ Shayrat ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​

ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ. ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ ກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ ສະໜາມບິນ​ນີ້ ​ເປັນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍເພາະວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ສູງ ໃນ​ການ

ໃຊ້ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ ດ້ວຍອາວຸດເຄມີ ຕໍ່​ເມືອງທີ່​ໝັ້ນ ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດຖະບານ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ

ຄານ​ມາທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

The U.S. missile strike against Syria in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack that killed about 100 civilians is threatening relations between the U.S. and Russia, a staunch ally of the Syrian government.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said early Friday that the attack would "inflict major damage on U.S.-Russia ties" and was in "violation of international law," according to a Kremlin statement.

In response to the U.S. attack, Russia said it was suspending an agreement aimed at avoiding accidental conflicts between U.S. and Russian military aircraft operating in Syrian airspace. Senior U.S. military officials, however, said Friday that the hotline with Russia remains open.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said at an emergency U.N. meeting Friday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could be "playing Russia for fools" by concealing chemical weapons from Moscow, a possible explanation for Russia's unwavering military support for the Syrian regime.

The U.S. military fired a barrage of missiles into Syria, the first direct U.S. assault on Syrian government forces.

The 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were launched about 4:40 a.m. local time from the U.S. Navy destroyers USS Ross and USS Porter, which are deployed in the eastern Mediterranean. The missile launch lasted for three to four minutes, U.S. officials said.

The office of the Syrian president described the strikes in a statement as "reckless" and "irresponsible." The statement added that the attacks were "shortsighted" and a continuation of a U.S. policy of "subjugating people."

U.S. forces were said to have targeted Shayrat Airfield in western Syria. A Navy official told VOA the airfield was targeted because it was most likely used to launch Tuesday's chemical strikes on a rebel-held town.

Sarin nerve gas

“We have a very high level of confidence that the attacks were carried out under aircraft under the direction of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. We have very high confidence that the attacks involved the use of sarin nerve gas,” U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters late Thursday.

Tillerson said it was important to take action against the Syrian leader, because “as Assad has continued to use chemical weapons in these attacks with no response, with no response from the international community, he, in effect, is normalizing the use of chemical weapons, which may then be adopted by others.”

Action needed to be taken, he added, “to make clear that these chemical weapons continue to be a violation of international norms.”

National security adviser H.R. McMaster said the strikes avoided depots located on the airbase where U.S. officials thought sarin was being stored.

"Obviously, the regime will retain a capacity to commit mass murder with chemical weapons beyond this airfield," McMaster said. But, he added, "this was not a small strike."



Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said the targets included aircraft, structures, petroleum and logistical storage, and ammunition supply bunkers.

Davis said military planners "took precautions" to limit risks to Russian and Syrian personnel at the airfield. Syria's military, however, said Friday morning that six people had been killed and several others wounded.

"Initial indications are that this strike has severely damaged or destroyed Syrian aircraft and support infrastructure and equipment at Shayrat Airfield, reducing the Syrian government's ability to deliver chemical weapons," Davis said in a statement. Davis added that the Russian government had been given advance warning of the missile attack.

Tillerson added, “We feel that the strike itself was proportional because it was targeted at the facility that delivered this most recent chemical weapons attack.”



U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the nation Thursday night.

Watch: President Trump's Statement on US Missile Strikes on Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the Nation Thursday night.

"On Tuesday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad launched a horrible chemical attack on innocent civilians using a deadly nerve agent. ... Tonight I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched," Trump said.

"It is in this vital national security interest of the Untied States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons."

Trump called on all civilized nations to join the U.S. "in seeking an end to the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria."

Reaction

Syrian state TV called the U.S. strike an act of "aggression." While a Turkish-based Syrian opposition group, the Syrian Coalition, welcomed the U.S. attack, saying that it had put an end to an age of "impunity" and that the military action should continue.

Syria ally Iran also condemned the U.S. military action.

Leaders from countries allied with the U.S. — Germany, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, along with several others — voiced support for the early-morning strike.

Chinese leader’s visit

The airstrike came as Trump entertained Chinese President Xi Jinping at the president's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida.

Trump did not announce the attacks in advance, although he and other national security officials ratcheted up their warnings to the Syrian government throughout the day Thursday.

"I would tell you that the response from our allies, as well as the region and the Middle East, has been overwhelmingly supportive of the action we taken," Tillerson said. He is scheduled to travel to Russia next week.

Surprise action

The surprise action marked a striking reversal for Trump, who warned as a candidate against the U.S. getting pulled into the Syrian civil war, now in its seventh year. But the president appeared moved by the video and photos of children killed in the chemical attack, calling it a "disgrace to humanity" that crossed "a lot of lines."

Just last week, the White House backed away from the former Obama administration's stance that Assad must be removed from power.

While Trump did not say whether he now thought, in the wake of the gas attack, Assad should be driven from power, Tillerson said earlier Thursday that Assad had to go and that there was "no role for him to govern the Syrian people" in the future.

Syria's civil was had killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions, contributing to the largest refugee crisis since the end of World War II.

UN discussions

At the emergency U.N. meeting Friday, Haley said the U.S. attacks were "fully justified" and warned that the U.S. was "prepared to do more, but we hope that will not be necessary."

After U.N. diplomats met Thursday to discuss draft resolutions responding to the gas attack, Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador, Vladimir Safronov, said "negative consequences" must be considered if the U.S. were to take unilateral military action.

Discussions ran late into the evening Thursday, but no consensus was agreed to.

Denies allegations

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moallem said his country did not use chemical weapons during airstrikes on Khan Sheikhoun. He insisted they would never be used, "even against terrorists."

But Dr. Annie Sparrow, a public health specialist and a critical-care pediatrician at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York who has carried out many studies on Syria, told VOA Turkish service that a "chemical cocktail" was used on the town.

VOA's Jamie Dettmer, Mehmet Sumer and Wayne Lee contributed to this report.