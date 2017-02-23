ຫົວໜ້າ​ໄກ່​ເກ່ຍຂອງ​ອົງການ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ຮັບຜິດຊອບ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ສັນຕິພາບ ລະຫວ່າງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມອງ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວໜ້າ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ທັນທີ ​ໃນໃກ້ໆ​ນີ້​ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ເລີຍ.

​ໃນ​ຄ່ຳ​ຄືນ​ກ່ອນ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ສັນຕິພາບຮອບ​ໃໝ່ ​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ທ່ານ Staffande

Mistura ທູດ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຂອງ​ອົງການ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື່ອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ

ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສຳຄັນ ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຄາດໝາຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ຄັ້ງນີ້ ​ແຕ່​ກໍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ມີ​ “​ແຮງ​ກະຕຸ້ນທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ” ທີ່​ຈະເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ໄປໜ້າ ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມທີ່​ຈະ​ຍຸຕິ​ສົງຄາມ

ກາງ​ເມືອງ ​ທີ່​ຍືດ​ເຍື້ອຍາວ​ນານມາ​ນັ້ນ.

​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະກັນ ​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ເຈ​ນີວາ ​ເກືອບ​ວ່າປະມານ 9 ​ເດືອນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​. ການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ປະສົບ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ​ ຍ້ອນ​ການລະ​ເມີດຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້​ວຊ້ຳ​ອີກ.

ທ່ານ de Mistura ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ເລັດໃນ​ການ​ຟື້ນ​ຟູການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ທີ່ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ​ໄປ​ນັ້ນ ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແລ້ວ​ແມ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ກັບ ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສົງຄາມ ​ປະຕິ​ບັດຕາມຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງຫຼືບໍ່.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ບັນລຸຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ ກັບ​ເທີ​ກີ ​ໃນ​ນະຄອນ Astana ​ເມືອງ​ຫຼວງ​ຂອງ Kazakhstan ໄດ້ໃຊ້ອິດ​ທິພົນຂອງ​ຕົນ​ເພື່ອ​ຢາກ​ຮູ້ຈັກວ່າ ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ ທີ່​ບອບ​ບາງ​ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ຫລື​ບໍ່.

“ມື້​ນີ້ ສະຫະພັນຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກຄະນະ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ ​ໄດ້​ປະກາດ ​ໃຫ້ທຸກໆ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ທຸກໆຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າ​ຈາກ​ຫຼາກ​ຫຼາຍປະ​ເທດ ​ແລະ​ສຳ​ຫຼັບ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອງ ທີ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ໄດ້

​ຂໍຮ້ອງຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ລັດຖະບານ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ​ຫ້າມ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ໃຊ້​ເຮືອ ບິນ​ຢູ່ຂົງເຂ​ດ ທີ່​ກຳນົດ​ໄວ້ ​ໂດຍຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ຊີ​ເຣຍນັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ de Mistura ກ່າວ​ເພີ່ມ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ ທີ່​ມີ​ອິດ​ທິພົນ ຕໍ່​ກັບ​ພວກ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານທັງຫຼາຍ ​ໃຫ້​ປະຕິບັດ​ຕາມຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງຢຸດ​ຍິງ ​ແລະ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ທ້າ​ທາຍເກາະ​ຜິດ​ກັບ​ອີກ​ຝ່າຍ​ນຶ່ງ.

“ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ເຮືອບິນ ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ສາມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ສິ່​ໃນງ​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍຄື​ກັນ​ນີ້ ເມື່ອ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງການ​ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນ ​ໃນ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍເກາະ​ຜິດ​ຕ່າງໆຕໍ່ຝ່າຍ​ໃດໆກໍ​ຕາມ ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ໂອກາດ ​ໃນການ​ເຈລະຈາລະຫວ່າງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ ກະທົບ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ແຕກ​ຫັກ​ລົງ.”