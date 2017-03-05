ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ UN ພິຈາລະນາຜົນ ກະທົບຂອງພວກ ໂບໂກ ຮາຣາມ ໃນອ່າງ ທະເລສາບ Chad

ຄະນະຜູ້ແທນຄົນໜຶ່ງຂອງບັນດາທູດສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ

ກຳລັງປະຕິບັດພາລະກິດໃນ 4 ປະເທດ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປອ່າງທະເລສາບ Chad ເພື່ອ

ສ້າງຈຸດດຶງດູດຄວາມ ສົນໃຈຕໍ່ວິກິດການມຸດສະທຳ ເຊິ່ງມີສາເຫດມາຈາກການກໍ່ກະ

ບົດຂອງກຸ່ມ ໂບໂກ ຮາຣາມ ຕໍ່ປະຊາກອນຂອງພາກພື້ນດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ບັນດານັກການທູດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມພາລະກິດຂອງພວກເພິ່ນ ໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ Yaounde ຂອງປະເທດ ກຳມາຣູນ, ດ້ວຍນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານ

Philemon Yang ຜູ້ທີ່ບອກພວກເພິ່ນວ່າ ປະເທດຂອງທ່ານກຳລັງດີ້ນຮົນທີ່ຈະຮັບມື

ກັບອົບພະຍົບ 85,000 ຄົນຈາກປະເທດ ໄນຈີເຣຍ ແລະ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 150,000 ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່

ໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີຈາກຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຕໍ່ພວກນອກສາສະໜາ ໃນປະເທດ ສາທາລະນະລັດ ອາຟຣິກາກາງ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ.

ປະເທດ ກຳມາຣູນ ໄດ້ເຫັນປະຊາຊົນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງເກືອບ 200,000 ຄົນຖືກ

ພັດພາກທີ່ຢູ່ໄປ ຍ້ອນພວກ ໂບໂກ ຮາຣາມ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໄດ້ແຜ່ຂະ

ຫຍາຍເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດທີ່ໂດດດ່ຽວ ແລະ ບໍ່ມີຄວາມປອດໄພ ໃນພາກພື້ນທີ່ໄກຂຶ້ນໄປ

ທາງພາກເໜືອຕາມເຂດຊາຍແດນ ໄນຈີເຣຍ.

ອ່າງທະເລສາບ Chad ເຊິ່ງອ້ອມລ້ອມຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງປະເທດ ໄນຈີເຣຍ, Chad, ກຳມາຣູນ ແລະ ໄນເຈີ, ກໍໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບໂດຍການປົກຄອງທີ່ອ່ອນແອ ແລະ ສະພາ

ບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງ.

ທ່ານ Yang ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສົງຄາມຕໍ່ຕ້ານພວກ ໂບໂກ ຮາຣາມ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍ

ຫາຍຢ່າງໜັກໃຫ້ແກ່ ກຳມາຣູນ.

A delegation of U.N. Security Council ambassadors are on a four-country mission to the Lake Chad Basin to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis caused by the Boko Haram insurgency on the region's population.



The diplomats began their mission Friday in Yaounde, Cameroon, with Prime Minister Philemon Yang, who told them his country is struggling to cope with the 85,000 refugees it hosts from Nigeria and the more than 150,000 who have fled sectarian violence in the neighboring Central African Republic.



Cameroon has also seen nearly 200,000 of its own citizens displaced by Boko Haram as the terrorists spread into isolated and insecure areas in the Far North Region along the Nigerian border.



The Lake Chad Basin, which encompasses parts of Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon and Niger, have also been affected by poor governance and climate change.



Yang said the war against Boko Haram has come at a high cost to Cameroon.

