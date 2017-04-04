ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເພີ່ມຄວາມກົດດັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຄ້າສາກົນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເວົ້າຂູ່ເລື່ອງການ

ຄ້າຂອງທ່ານ ດ້ວຍດຳລັດສອງສະບັບຂອງທ່ານໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ເຮັດຂຶ້ນເພື່ອປັບສະຖານະການໃຫ້ເທົ່າທຽມກັນ ແລະ ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການຂາດດຸນການຄ້າ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ 500 ຕື້ໂດລາ, ເຊິ່ງຫຼາຍ ກວ່າເຄິ່ງໜຶ່ງນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບ ຈີນ. ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກ

ຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Mil Arcega ລາຍງານມານັ້ນກໍແມ່ນວ່າ, ບັນຫາຄວາມບໍ່ຍຸຕິທຳດ້ານການ

ຄ້າແມ່ນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະຖືກຍົກຂຶ້ນມາໃນກອງປະຊຸມ ເມື່ອປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ພົບ

ປະກັບຜູ້ນຳຂອງປະເທດ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ງຜິງ ໃນສັບປະດານີ້. ຕໍ່ໄປ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳ

ລາຍລະອຽດມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມປະຕິບັດຕາມຄຳສັນຍາ

ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານເມື່ອວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ດ້ວຍການອອກ

ດຳລັດສອງສະບັບທີ່ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການປາບປາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມບໍ່ຍຸຕິທຳດ້ານການຄ້າ.

ດຳລັດສະບັບທຳອິດໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ເພື່ອລະບຸ

ທຸກໆຮູບແບບຂອງການລ່ວງລະເມີດດ້ານການຄ້າ. ສະບັບທີສອງ ແມ່ນຮັບມືກັບການ

ເກັບຄ່າປັບໄໝ ຊຶ່ງຕໍ່ຕ້ານນະໂຍບາຍທຸ້ມຕີຕະຫຼາດ ຈາກບັນດາລັດຖະບານທີ່ເກື້ອໜູນ

ຜະລິດຕະພັນຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອຂາຍມັນໃນລະຄາຕໍ່າ.

ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂອບເຂດການປະຕິບັດການ

ຜະລິດແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ຢູ່ໃນລະດັບທີ່ເທົ່າທຽມກັນເທື່ອ. ວຽກເຮັດງານທຳໄດ້ໜີອອກຈາກ

ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາໄປປະເທດ ຈີນ ແລະ ເມັກຊິໂກ ແລະ ບ່ອນອື່ນໆອີກຫຼາຍ

ແຫ່ງ.”

ດ້ວຍການຂາດດຸນການຄ້າກັບ ຈີນ 350 ຕື້ໂດລານັ້ນ, ດຳລັດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແມ່ນເບິ່ງ

ຄືວ່າ ຈະເປັນຫົວຂໍ້ການເຈລະຈາກັນ ເມື່ອທ່ານ ທຣຳ ພົບປະກັບຄູ່ຮ່ວມຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງ

ທ່ານຈາກ ຈີນ ໃນສັບປະດານີ້ທີ່ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ. ແຕ່ນັກເສດຖະເສດສາກົນ ທ່ານ Dany

Bahar ຈາກສະຖາບັນ Brookings ກ່າວວ່າ ການເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການຂາດດຸນການຄ້າ ຈະຂາດເລື່ອງທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບສະຖານະການດັ່ງກ່າວ.



ທ່ານ Dany Bahar ກ່າວວ່າ “ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ສິ່ງນີ້ມີຄວາມໝາຍພຽງແຕ່ວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້

ບໍລິໂພກຄົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະ ພວກບໍລິສັດ ອາເມຣິກັນ ທັງຫຼາຍແມ່ນກຳລັງໄດ້ຮັບ

ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ໂດຍການມີຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ຈະຊື້ຜະລິດຕະພັນຕ່າງໆຈາກປະເທດ

ຈີນ ທີ່ມີລາຄາຖືກກວ່າບ່ອນອື່ນ ລວມທັງ ອາເມຣິກາ ນຳ"

ເຊິ່ງທ່ານ Bahar ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ຜະລິດ ອາເມຣິກັນ ມີຄວາມສາມາດ

ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການເວົ້າຂູ່ດ້ານການຄ້າ ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້

ຜະລິດ ສະຫະລັດ ມີກຳລັງໃຈຂຶ້ນມານັ້ນ, ສະມາຄົມເພື່ອເສດຖະສາດທຸລະກິດແຫ່ງ

ຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນອາດນຳໄປສູ່ສົງຄາມການຄ້າ ພ້ອມກັບໂອກາດທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກອຸດ

ສາຫະກຳ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍເຊັ່ນກັນ.



ທ່ານ Ken Simonson ຈາກສະມາຄົມ ເພື່ອເສດຖະເສດທຸລະກິດແຫ່ງຊາດກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນອາດມີການເສຍປຽບຫຼາຍໃນການເອົາບົດບາດແກ້ແຄ້ນໂດຍປະເທດອື່ນໆ ທັງ

ຈະສູນເສຍການສົ່ງອອກຈາກບັນດາຜູ້ຜະລິດກະເສດຕະກອນ, ໂດຍໂຮງງານຜະ

ລິດອາຫານ ແລະ ເຈົ້າຂອງໂຮງງານຜະລິດຕະພັນສົ່ງອອກອື່ນໆ, ບັນດາບໍລິສັດຂົນ

ສົ່ງທີ່ນຳເອົາສິ່ງຂອງຕ່າງໆໄປທ່າເຮືອ. ທັງໝົດນັ້ນອາດຫຼຸດຜ່ອນກິດຈະກຳຕ່າງໆ

ລົງ.”

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ອ້າງວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າທີ່ບໍ່ດີ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ກຳມະກອນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຮັບຄວາມ

ເສຍຫາຍ. ແຕ່ການສຶກສາຄັ້ງໃໝ່ໂດຍສຳນັກງານແຫ່ງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເສດຖະກິດແຫ່ງ

ຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ການສູນເສຍວຽກງານດ້ານອຸດສາຫະກຳການຜະລິດສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ໃນລະ

ຫວ່າງ ປີ 1990 ຫາ ປີ 2007 ນັ້ນສາມາດຖືໄດ້ວ່າ ມາຈາກການເຕີບໂຕໃນການນຳໃຊ້

ເຄື່ອງຈັກແທນຄົນ.

President Donald Trump doubled down on his tough talk on trade with a pair of executive orders Friday, which he says are designed to level the playing field and reduce the 500 billion dollar US trade deficit, more than half of which is with China.As Mil Arcega reports, the issue of unfair trade is likely to come up when the U.S. president meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week.





President Donald Trump followed through on his campaign promises Friday, delivering two executive orders aimed at cracking down on unfair trade.

The first calls for a large scale study to identify every form of trade abuse. The second deals with the collection of anti-dumping penalties from governments that subsidize products to sell them below cost.



PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

"The field has not been a level field.Jobs have been leaving our country, going to China and Mexico and lots of other places."



With a 350 billion dollar trade deficit with China, the executive orders are likely to be a talking point when Mr. Trump meets his Chinese counterpart next week in Florida.But international economist Dany Bahar at Brookings says the focus on trade imbalances misses the bigger picture.



DANY BAHAR, BROOKINGS INSTITUTION

"This actually just means that American consumers and American firms are benefiting by being able to buy goods from China that are cheaper than if they were to buy them somewhere else, including America."





Which Bahar says makes American manufacturers more competitive. While the tough trade talk could give U.S. manufacturers a boost, the National Association for Business Economics says it could also lead to trade wars with the potential to hurt American industries.



KEN SIMONSON, NABE

"It could come at a very high price in terms of retaliatory action by other countries and loss of exports by agricultural producers, by food processors and other exporting manufacturers, transportation companies that are taking stuff to ports, ports themselves.All of those could be reduced in activity."



Trump claims bad trade deals have devastated American workers. But a new study by the National Bureau of Economic Research says the majority of lost manufacturing jobs between 1990 and 2007 can be attributed to the rise in automation.